Ryan Grubb Hired, Bama Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," talk about a wide range range of Alabama topics.
The pair opens the show reacting to the Crimson Tide's hire of former Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to take over the same role with Kalen DeBoer's staff. Grubb and DeBoer have a long history of coaching together, making overlapping stops at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington.
While things did not go necessarily according to plan in Seattle, Grubb did several things well, including leading the offense to the league's eighth ranked passing attack.
Next, the duo breaks down Alabama's upcoming matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. While John Calipari's team has won two out of the last three contests, Arkansas has struggled this season against fierce competition and currently sits at 14-8 with a 3-6 record in league play.
The Razorbacks' leading scorer, Adou Thiero with 16.2 points per game, is also the team's leading rebounder with 6.2 per contest. Standing at just 6-foot-8, Thiero may have trouble against Alabama's size and strength underneath.
Finally, Mason and Joe close the show down with a bit of Super Bowl talk, breaking down which former Alabama stars will be suiting up on Sunday for the big game.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon.