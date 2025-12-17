Bama Central

Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor Earns Fourth All-American Honor

Proctor was named a Second Team All-American by The Sporting News.
Kadyn Proctor (74).

The All-American honors keep rolling in for Alabama's left tackle Kadyn Proctor. He was named as a Second Team All-American by The Sporting News on Wednesday.

This is the fourth All-American honor for the junior. Proctor was already named a to the first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) while also garnering second team honors from the Associated Press.

Proctor is a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and has started all 13 games for Alabama this season at left tackle. Since the season opener against Florida State, he has not allowed a sack.

2025 Sporting News College Football All-America Team

First-team offense

QB: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

WR: Makai Lemon, USC

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: Skyler Bell, UConn

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

T: Spencer Fano, Utah

G: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

C: Logan Jones, Iowa

G: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

AP: Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

First-team defense

DL: Rueben. Bain Jr., Miami

DL: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

DL/EDGE: David Bailey, Texas Tech

DE/EDGE: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB: CJ Allen, Georgia

LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

CB: Mansoor Delane, LSU

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S: AJ Haulcy, LSU

DB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

First-team specialists

K: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P: Evan Crenshaw, Troy

KR: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Second-team offense

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 

RB: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss 

RB: Cam Cook, Jacksonville State 

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami 

WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

WR: Eric McAlister, TCU  

TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor 

OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama 

OL: Shadre Hurst, Tulane 

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida 

OL: Beau Stephens, Iowa 

OL: Carter Smith, Indiana 

AP: Caleb Hawkins, North Texas 

Second-team defense

DL: Caden Curry, Ohio State 

DL: Landon Robinson, Navy 

EDGE: Akheem Mesidor, Miami 

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas 

LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana 

LB: Caden Fordham, NC State 

LB: Arvell Reese, Ohio State 

CB: Treydan Stukes, Arizona 

CB: Chris Johnson, San Diego State 

S: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo 

S: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon 

DB: Bishop Fitzgerald, USC 

Second-team specialists 

K: Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii 

P: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State 

KR: Jaylen Jenkins, Texas State 

PR: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M 

