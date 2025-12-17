Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor Earns Fourth All-American Honor
The All-American honors keep rolling in for Alabama's left tackle Kadyn Proctor. He was named as a Second Team All-American by The Sporting News on Wednesday.
This is the fourth All-American honor for the junior. Proctor was already named a to the first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) while also garnering second team honors from the Associated Press.
Proctor is a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide and has started all 13 games for Alabama this season at left tackle. Since the season opener against Florida State, he has not allowed a sack.
2025 Sporting News College Football All-America Team
First-team offense
QB: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
WR: Makai Lemon, USC
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Skyler Bell, UConn
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
T: Spencer Fano, Utah
G: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
C: Logan Jones, Iowa
G: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP: Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
First-team defense
DL: Rueben. Bain Jr., Miami
DL: Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
DL/EDGE: David Bailey, Texas Tech
DE/EDGE: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB: Mansoor Delane, LSU
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: AJ Haulcy, LSU
DB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
First-team specialists
K: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
P: Evan Crenshaw, Troy
KR: Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Second-team offense
QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
RB: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
RB: Cam Cook, Jacksonville State
WR: Malachi Toney, Miami
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
WR: Eric McAlister, TCU
TE: Michael Trigg, Baylor
OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL: Shadre Hurst, Tulane
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
OL: Beau Stephens, Iowa
OL: Carter Smith, Indiana
AP: Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
Second-team defense
DL: Caden Curry, Ohio State
DL: Landon Robinson, Navy
EDGE: Akheem Mesidor, Miami
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
LB: Caden Fordham, NC State
LB: Arvell Reese, Ohio State
CB: Treydan Stukes, Arizona
CB: Chris Johnson, San Diego State
S: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
S: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
DB: Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
Second-team specialists
K: Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
P: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
KR: Jaylen Jenkins, Texas State
PR: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
