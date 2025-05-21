Seattle Seahawks Officially Sign Jalen Milroe: Roll Call, May 21, 2025
Jalen Milroe officially signed his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, joining college teammate Robbie Ouzts, who signed with the team last week.
"It's definitely a great feeling," Milroe told the team website. "To be able to have an organization that's behind you—they selected me out of all the individuals that were placed in the draft, I was one of their selections in this year's draft. So I'm tremendously happy that I have the support of the organization."
Milroe was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 92nd overall pick. He and Ouzts are two of 11 2025 Seahawks draftees.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: vs. No. 8 Tennessee in SEC Tournament second round in Hoover, Ala., on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide and Volunteers will play after Mississippi State and Texas A&M; that game starts at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated Missouri 4-1 in SEC Tournament first-round action in Hoover, Ala.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Antoine Jean, now a star reliever at Houston, became the first relief pitcher to win Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors. Jean last pitched at Alabama in 2022; he missed the 2023 season due to elbow surgery.
- Crimson Tide sophomore shortstop Justin Lebron drove in his 70th RBI of the 2025 season in Alabama's 4-1 win over Missouri Tuesday. In the process, he set a new record for most runs batted in by a shortstop (and by a sophomore) in program history.
- Former Alabama women's basketball star Aaliyah Nye made the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and scored her first professional points on Tuesday evening.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 101 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, were famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I've often said that it took a lot of courage to go back into that tank and get that soldier. But all of the things he did after losing his sight, they took real courage."- Alston Callahan on Charley Boswell