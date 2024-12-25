SEC Basketball Makes Decision on Future Scheduling: Roll Call, December 25, 2024
The SEC plans to stay at 18 league games in 2025-26 for men's basketball after discussion and consideration was made to expand the schedule to 20 games, according to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.
Each Southeastern Conference team plays the other 15 teams once and plays three opponents twice with two of those opponents as permanent and the third on a rotation. The SEC adjusted its schedule to accommodate the additions of Texas and Oklahoma this season.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled until Sunday.
Crimson Tide Results
No results.
Did You Notice?
- Bryce Young commented on a new nickname after his resurgence. Fans have taken to calling him the "Carolina Reaper".
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.
December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.”- Kenny Stabler