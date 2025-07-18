SEC Media Day Wrap, Jimmy Jenkins on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we're finally home and we wrap up SEC Media Days week by discussing some of our biggest takeaways. We are all over the map before we welcome director Jimmy Jenkins into the show to talk about his movie "Nothing But a Winner".
The program opens by catching up with Woods as we've been gone all week in Atlanta. Our hosts discuss a number of the wild things we heard this week from Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman season loading to Eli Drinkwitz's College Football Playoff proposal.
We've only just begun the discussion and will certainly have more next week as we unveil a number of interviews and content from Atlanta.
The show then pivots to welcome Jimmy Jenkins to discuss his outstanding project, "Nothing But a Winner". The movie focuses on Paul "Bear" Bryant and Nick Saban and details how the two men not only embody a winning culture, but helped take the state of Alabama forward.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.