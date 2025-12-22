Live Updates From Kalen DeBoer's First Rose Bowl Press Conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 9 Alabama overcame a 17-point deficit in the first round of the College Football Playoffs to defeat No. 8 Oklahoma 34-24 to advance to the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinal. The Crimson Tide will take on No. 1 Indiana on New Year's Day with hopes of advancing to the Peach Bowl and a semifinal game.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer spends time with the media in Tuscaloosa on Monday as the program begins preparation for the quarterfinal matchup.

DeBoer was really impressed with Daniel Hill on his touchdown run on Friday.

Kalen DeBoer says Alabama still had too many drops against Oklahoma.

DeBoer says the first-down throw to Lotzeir Brooks on Alabama's fourth drive was the one that sparked the whole team, not just quarterback Ty Simpson. That played helped Simpson start to get in a rhythm.

DeBoer says "our antennas are up" when asked about how the staff is prepping for both the Rose Bowl and the portal about to be opening up.

"One thing that's nice right now is that you don't have school."- DeBoer when asked about replicating some of the preparation success from the Oklahoma game.

DeBoer is asked his favorite memory from his time at Indiana, and he brings up the win at Nebraska.

DeBoer says LT Overton is still being monitored and not being ruled out yet.

Tim Keenan limped off the field toward the end of the Oklahoma game. DeBoer expects him to be ready to go for the Rose Bowl. He also expects Red Morgan to be ready.

DeBoer is asked about what he saw in Kane Wommack in their shared time at Indiana that made him want to have him on staff at Alabama.

DeBoer calls defensive back Zabien Brown a "really heady player."

"I would never really question how important it is to him."- DeBoer on Bray Hubbards' growth since the Florida State game when he was criticized for his performance

"I do pay attention just because it's a place I've been."- DeBoer on keeping up with what Indiana's invested in football since he was there in 2019

DeBoer says Indiana plays with a justified swagger and confidence.

DeBoer says he wouldn't trade his coaching journey for the world for how he ended up at Alabama.

"Looking forward to the challenge. Our guys are as well."

DeBoer gives a tip of the cap to Alabama's training staff and medical team for getting players ready for the Oklahoma game.

"Excited about this opportunity to be in the Rose Bowl. Special event."- DeBoer highlights that there are 15 players on the Alabama roster from California

