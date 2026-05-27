SEC Spring Meeting Storylines and Pitching Plans on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about the various storylines emerging from Destin at SEC Spring Meetings. The program discusses Alabama recruiting, Lane Kiffin stirring the pot and Kirby Smart discussing leaving the NCAA before discussing the Crimson Tide's pitching plan entering this weekend's baseball regional.

The program opens with brief World Cup discussion before getting into SEC Spring Meeting storylines. We open up by discussing Kiffin's insinuation that Alabama made Nick Saban retire. Could Kiffin have been messing with Saban?

We move into DeBoer's comments on the upcoming recruiting cycle. Why will the Class of 2027 be smaller at Alabama? The program discusses the Crimson Tide roster and talks about why DeBoer's comments make perfect sense in today's landscape of college football.

Lastly, we discuss Alabama baseball ahead of the Tuscaloosa Regional. How much pressure is Rob Vaughn feeling to get his first postseason victory in an Alabama uniform? Our hosts discuss Vaughn's postseason record and the importance of getting the weekend started off with a win. Who will pitch for the Crimson Tide on Friday night? Can Myles Upchurch handle the pressure of starting the first game?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.