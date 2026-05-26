Rob Vaughn Feels No Pressure to Win First NCAA Regional Game As Alabama Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama baseball program secured a top-eight seed in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, ensuring the Crimson Tide will host postseason baseball in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2023.

Head coach Rob Vaughn enters his third postseason looking for his first NCAA Tournament win in charge in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide went to Tallahassee in 2024 and lost consecutive games to UCF and Stetson. In 2025 Alabama fell just short in Hattiesburg, losing heartbreakers to Miami and Southern Miss.

"You look at our games last year, that game against Miami, we were about a foot short of walking them off on game one, and we end up on the other side," Vaughn said. "Then we've got our All-American closer with a chance to win the game in the second one, and that slider didn't quite slide enough.



"Those guys, I thought, played their tails off. I thought they played really hard. I thought their attention was where it needed to be. We just came up a little bit short. That's the beauty of this. That was our whole goal - was to create an expectation for Alabama baseball. That's what you want. It's a much better place when people start counting on you to go do special things, and these guys do special things. I think that's why they're here. Nobody wants this fanbase shocked that we're in this position. We want it to be like, of course, Alabama's in that position."

The Crimson Tide is now in position to make the program's first appearance in the College Baseball World Series since 1999 after earning a top-eight seed. Alabama needs five wins over the next two weekends as the favored seed to pull off the feat.

Before Alabama can dream of Nebraska, the Crimson Tide has to secure Vaughn's first postseason victory in charge of the program. Vaughn was adament that getting his first NCAA Tournament win at Alabama didn't add any pressure to this weekend's mission.

"I don't one bit. I would love to have it, like, don't get me wrong," Vaughn said. "Like, we're ready for it. It is what it is. We talk to the players, that'd be the same thing as if he's 0-for-5 and he's worried about getting his first hit, like that don't do any good. We're going to put our heads down. We're going to prepare. We're going to work and we're going to go send it on Friday night whatever time that ends up being, with weather and whoever. We're going to send it. So yeah, it's something that everybody else tracks, but for me it's like you know what, this is an opportunity to go out with our boys and compete. None of this is about us. None of this is about us coaches, I'll tell you that. This is about just getting these guys in a position to go do things they've dreamed about since they were kids. Hopefully, along the way, those numbers start to flip on the other side, but that'll all take care of itself."

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