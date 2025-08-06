State, Local Leaders Break Ground on Saban Center in Tuscaloosa
Former Alabama legendary head coach Nick Saban broke ground on the Saban Center on Wednesday.
Expected to be complete in 2027, the Saban Center is an innovative STEM and the Arts campus where education, experience and innovation meet. It includes community partners Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre and IGNITE, formerly Children’s Hands-On Museum.
The ceremony was also celebrating the $5 million donation from the Poarch Creek Indians to the Saban Center. The building will be located in the River District of Tuscaloosa in close proximity to the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater, Parker-Haun Park and downtown.
Saban was accompanied by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, his wife, Ms. Terry Saban, Saban Center Director Audrey Buck and Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Chair Stephanie A. Bryan.
“As an educator, I have always believed that when you invest in children, you’re investing in the future,” Ms. Terry Saban said in a press release. “The Saban Center is a dream Nick and I have had for many years and we are so proud to see this vision finally coming to life. The Tuscaloosa community and the State of Alabama means so much to our family and I can’t wait to create a place where children can learn and grow.
“Nick and I are deeply honored to receive this generous donation from the Poarch Creek Indians. Their commitment and passion for shaping a brighter future for our children is truly inspiring.”
“From day one, a top priority of my administration has been giving every child in Alabama the tools they need to succeed,” said Ivey. “I’m proud to stand with the Saban family as we invest in the next generation of Alabama leaders.”
“Success rarely occurs in isolation, and today is a reflection of so many who came together to secure a brighter future for our children and community,” said Mayor Walt Maddox. “The Saban Center is a first-of-its-kind hub for education; featuring immersive STEM and arts programs in a way that represents our commitment to the next generation. It is an honor to partner with the Saban family, the State of Alabama and all of the community partners who have made this project possible.”
The Saban Center will be a hub for education training, arts participation and academic support for teachers and students and workforce preparation.
This project adds to a plethora of charitable works done by the Saban family, most notably the Nick's Kids Foundation.