Nick Saban Greeted with Boos in Norman, Outlines keys for Alabama Against Oklahoma

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on what will decide the Crimson Tide’s postseason opener as the second-ever 12-team College Football Playoff commences during ESPN’s "College GameDay" ahead of the first-round matchup between No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma.

Saban opened the broadcast in Norman and was met with a loud chorus of boos and “Boomer Sooner” chants from the Oklahoma crowd, a reaction that underscored both the magnitude of the game and his lasting presence in the sport. Despite the reception, Saban focused on the matchup itself, outlining two primary factors he believes will determine the outcome.

Saban said the first key is whether Oklahoma can score enough points. The Sooners scored 23 points during their November visit to Tuscaloosa, a game they won despite Alabama outgaining Oklahoma by nearly 200 yards and winning almost every major box score category.

The difference on the scoreboard came down to Oklahoma’s defense and special teams putting its offense in advantageous positions. The Sooners recorded a pick-six late in the first quarter, and in the second quarter, John Mateer ran in a touchdown after Ryan Williams fumbled a punt return. Oklahoma enters the playoff averaging 26.4 points per game, the lowest mark among playoff teams.

The second factor Saban highlighted was Alabama’s ability to manage Oklahoma’s defensive pressure. The Sooners have been disruptive up front throughout the season, consistently collapsing the pocket and forcing quick decisions. That pressure contributed to multiple mistakes and poor reads by Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the previous meeting between the two teams.

Oklahoma is also expected to benefit from the return of edge rusher R Mason Thomas, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks and did not play against Alabama last month.

“What they have to be able to do is handle pressure,” Saban said. “They have not been able to handle pressure. Now, that’s not all on the quarterback. Some of it is the offensive line, some of it is getting the protection right, but they have to be able to handle pressure if they want to have success in this playoff.”

During the broadcast, Pat McAfee emphasized Saban’s significance to college football at this stage of the season, regardless of the playoff format.

“This man is an Alabama football legend,” McAfee said. “Whenever you talk about this time of year for college football, you have to talk about Nick Saban.”

Saban’s teams remained a constant through multiple eras of postseason football. Alabama reached the sport’s highest stage during the BCS era, maintained its presence throughout the four-team playoff and is now set to make its first playoff appearance under Saban’s heir, Kalen DeBoer. While the format has changed, Alabama’s expectations remain the same.

