Team Photos, Position Battles and First Fall Scrimmage on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Alabama and Auburn team photos, update the status of five Crimson Tide position battles in fall camp and chat about Thursday's scrimmage.

The program opens on a lighthearted note by discussing Alabama and Auburn football's team photos. Fans from both schools were quick to point out the aesthetic difference between the two programs' picture day. Does Auburn's organized presentation mean they're prepared to end Alabama's Iron Bowl win streak?

We transition into the meat of the program and discuss the five position battles still up in the air after a week of Crimson Tide fall camp. Gaither talks about why the quarterback battle is still basically an even race and why Thursday's scrimmage will be a valuable data point. We discuss the right tackle battle as Jayvin James seems to have a significant edge on Nick Brooks, the surprising leader at left guard before falling into tangents on Adrian Klemm.

Who will become Alabama's second inside linebacker beside Caleb Woodson? The program discusses QB Reese and Luke Metz before getting into a discussion on the Crimson Tide kicker. Could Conor Talty bounce back from his struggles and win the job?

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