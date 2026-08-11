Practice Report from Alabama's Sixth Fall Camp Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama was back on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields Tuesday morning for its sixth practice of fall camp. The Crimson Tide was in full pads for the first time this fall during a sunny, 87-degree day.

This was the Crimson Tide's penultimate practice before it holds its first scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Thursday morning. The media got to view about 15 minutes of Alabama's practice from periods six through eight. Here are some of our observations:

Practice Notes: Aug. 11, 2026

Team was on Field 2 and Field 3, the location of BamaCentral's exciting feature, today instead of 1 and 2.

Wide receivers were on the opposite side of the field as us, but even from far away, freshman Cederian Morgan towers over most of the other receivers. He is listed at 6-4 on the official roster.

The quarterback competition is obviously between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but the two freshmen, Tayden-Evan Kaawa and Jett Thomalla, have looked impressive in the limited reps we've seen. I saw a really nice ball down the sidelines from Thomalla to Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Ball security seemed to be a big emphasis for the running backs in the drills we watched today.

Tight ends were on the far side of the field from where the media was allowed to stand, so it was a little hard to see what they were working on. At the end of the media viewing period, they were working on a few routes with the quarterbacks. Yesterday, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the tight ends, "might be the closest room on the team."

Head coach Kalen DeBoer likes to move around to different position groups at practice, but during today's media viewing period at least, he was closely watching the quarterbacks

Alabama's offensive line mostly did one-on-one drills between each other and dummies. Left tackle Jackson Lloyd led the group on each of the drills, followed by center Racin Delgatty. Both are expected to start Week 1.

Mal Waldrep stood out in these drills, as he's in a competition for the left guard spot with William Sanders. Sanders has more experience and is likely the frontrunner, but Maldrep, a sophomore, has received rave reviews throughout the start of fall camp

The offensive line also held a drill where the tackle blocks a man up front, while the interior lineman runs to the second level to attack the linebacker. Delgatty's athleticism, which offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb opened up about on Monday, truly showed during his reps.

The Wolf linebackers participated in a drill where they had to shed a blocker and go down low towards a moving blue yoga ball. Jah-Marien Latham, Alabama's longest-tenured player, stood out during this drill.

The wolves also did some one-on-one swim moves against each other, which defensive coordiantor Kane Wommack was right there for. Wommack provided pointers during each rep, and gave some extra coaching to South Carolina transfer Desmond Umeozulu.

Wolf linebacker Justin Hill ran into Wommack on one of the drills, but Wommack patted him on his pads with approval.

The defensive theme for the media viewing period was block destruction. Every position group was practicing an aspect of it when the media arrived at practice. The cornerbacks were practicing playing on the edge as Dijon Lee, Cabin Brown and Red Morgan led the lines in taking on multiple blockers, but maintaining the edge on an outside run play.

The inside backers practiced taking on a blocker by blowing up a blocking sled, before peeling off and chasing down a ball carrier, while the Wolves worked on squeezing the backside of a play and pursuing to the football.

Mo Linguist is a hands on teacher, confidently grabbing a blocking dummy pad and showing his players exactly what he’s looking for with hand placement and where to look to prepare for the next sequence in the play.

Kane Wommack floated between every defensive group, praising Luke Metz at one point with the inside linebackers, then later coaching Desmond Umeozulu’s steps getting around the edge of an offense.

Practice Footage:

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