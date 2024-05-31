Bama Central

Two Alabama Runners Named to 2024 SEC Community Service Teams: Roll Call, May 31, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Katie Windham

Macy Schelp
Macy Schelp / Alabama Athletics

Alabama distance runners Victor Kiprop and Macy Schelp were named to the 2024 Southeastern Conference Track and Field Men’s and Women’s Community Service Teams on Thursday afternoon.

Kiprop, a junior from Kenya, volunteered at University Place Elementary School in Tuscaloosa, where he helped children with homework and other school assignments. He also served at the Alabama Athletics’ annual Halloween Extravaganza, Alberta Head Start and Project Angel Tree. Kiprop will compete for Alabama at NCAA Track and Field nationals in the 10,000m in June.

Schelp, a junior from St. Louis, was a mentor for a ninth-grader in the Big Brother Big Sister program. She also served at Read Engage, a program she has helped with since her freshman year. She created curriculums based off the books in addition to generating reading guides for her class that interspersed questions to the book.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Baseball vs. UCF, NCAA Regional, Tallahassee, Florida, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN+
  • Softball vs. No. 10 Duke, Women's College World Series, Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN

Crimson Tide Results:

Softball: No. 6 UCLA 4, No. 14 Alabama 1

Did you notice?

  • Five current or former Alabama golfer's are competing in the Women's US Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Stephanie Meadow withdrew prior to the first round.
  • Alabama softball will be heading back down to Florida to play in the Clearwater Invitational in 2025 along with Auburn, Charlotte, Clemson, Florida State, Kentucky, Liberty, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, Virginia and Wichita State.
  • Former Alabama basketball player Richard Hendrix hosted a basketball camp at his high school in Athens, Alabama.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

92 days

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

May 31, 1943: Joe Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Penn.

May 31, 1969: John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Paul “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M in 1957, joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff as a backfield coach. Crow had recently retired after an illustrious NFL career with the Cardinals and 49ers (1958-68) that saw him twice named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl four times.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Football Is an honest game. It's true to life. It's a game about sharing. Football is a team game. So is life.”— Joe Namath

Check us out on:

Published
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 