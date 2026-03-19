Alabama has won its first two SEC series of the season, and the No. 6 Crimson Tide now travels to Missouri to take on the Tigers in a three-game series. This will be Alabama's first trip to Columbia since 2023, so only Larissa Preuitt, Kristen White, Marlie Giles and Abby Duchscherer have played there before.

The two teams are on very different paths this season so far with Alabama only suffering one loss, and Missouri being the only team in the SEC with a losing record. However, Alabama is still preparing for a tough series in Columbia.

"Anytime it's SEC on the road, it's going to be a big series," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Only four girls have seen their field. So when we get up there Thursday night, you know, we get to practice on their field. So it's not much, but it's at least an opportunity to see it, feel it, see how the ball goes, stuff like that. It's supposed to be a big crowd."

Murphy said there will be a lot of supporters there from his home state of Iowa, and pitching coach Lance McMahon has lots of friends and family in the state of Missouri, too.

All three games of the series will be streaming only on SEC Network+ starting with the opener at 5 p.m. on Friday.

How to watch: Alabama at Missouri

Who: No. 6 Alabama (27-1, 5-1 SEC) at Missouri (14-16, 0-3 SEC)

When: Friday, March 20 – 5 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 21 – 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 22 – 12 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Softball Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury

Series history: Alabama leads, 22-12

In Tuscaloosa: 15-6 | In Columbia: 5-4 | At Neutral Sites: 2-2

Last meeting: Alabama won the last game between the two teams with a 2-0 victory in Tuscaloosa on April 27, 2025. The Crimson Tide swept the series last regular season.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Alexis Pupillo- .481

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 34

Home runs: Brooke Wells, Alexis Pupillo- 10

ERA: Vic Moten- 1.16

Wins: Vic Moten- 11

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 94

Missouri statistical leaders:

Batting average: Abby Hay- .364

RBIs: Abby Carr- 25

Home runs: Sidney Forrester- 10

ERA: Abby Carr- 2.28

Wins: Marissa McCann, Cierra Harrison- 5

Strikeouts: Marissa McCann- 68

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