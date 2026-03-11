Two Alabama Softball Players Selected as SEC Players of The Week: Roll Call

Alabama softball claimed two weekly awards after sweeping the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend. Brooke Wells was chosen as SEC Player of the week and Ana Roman was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Wells reached base in her first eight plate appearances and finished the weekend 10 of 12 against the Rebels. She batted .778 with three walks, three runs scored and four RBIS and hit her eighth home run of the season in the process.

Roman earned at least one hit in all three games against Ole Miss, driving in four RBI in the second game. She blasted a three-run home run for her eighth of the season, helping Alabama get off to a good start in SEC pay.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Alabama freshman gymnast Azaraya Ra-Akbar was selected as the SEC Freshman of the week after recording her first 10.00 on uneven bars against Illinois. It's Ra-Akbar's third weekly award this season. Additionally, she scored a career-high 9.975 on vault and had a 9.950 on the floor.

Alabama freshman Myles Upchurch was selected as Perfect Game USA's Co-Freshman of the Week following his strong outing against North Florida, where he struck out 11 batters across 6 innings of action. Upchurch is 3-1 on the season with a 1.91 ERA with 31 total strikeouts.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener:

178 days.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday results:

Baseball : Alabama 7, Troy 3

: Alabama 7, Troy 3 Softball: Alabama 8, Samford 1

Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday schedule:

Swimming and Diving at NCAA Diving Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 11, 1913: Jim Whatley, who earned 10 varsity letters in football, baseball, basketball and track, was on six SEC-title-winning teams and the 1943 national championship football team, was born in Tuscaloosa.

March 11, 1929: Earl Smith, captain of the '28 football team, a top player on the basketball team and the school record holder in the broad jump, announced his intention of playing baseball in an effort to become a four-sport letterman. Ironically, the Haleyville native initially went to Alabama to play baseball. He did not play football in high school. – Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

”At the end of the day, you know he played for Nick Saban so you know he's tough." Frank Bush

Bush was on the Houston Oilers coaching staff (1988-89) with Nick Saban.

We'll leave you with this...

Former Alabama basketball player Donta Hall threw down a vicious dunk while playing for Olympiacos BC in Greece. Hall scored 10 points, had four rebounds and a block as his side beat Paris Basketball 104-87.

