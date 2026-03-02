Views from Alabama's Undefeated Weekend in the Crimson Classic: Photo Gallery

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team hosted Kent State, St. Thomas, Oakland and USF in the 2026 Crimson Classic. The Tide beat all four teams in six total games over three days this weekend, remaining undefeated at 20-0.

Alabama shut out St. Thomas in its third game of the weekend, which was the Crimson Tide's 12th shutout of the season.

The weekend extended Alexis Pupillo's 12-game hit streak, with her eighth home run of the season coming in Sunday's game against St. Thomas.

The power parade continued for the Crimson Tide. Brooke Wells hit one home run on Sunday and two on Saturday. She is now up to seven home runs on the season after transferring in from Houston. Ana Roman hit two home runs on Sunday, and she now has seven home runs as well. Marlie Giles hit a grand slam on Saturday against USF for Alabama's third grand slam of the season.

"With a senior class of seven, so far we're three-for-three with our senior days this year," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Saturday's games. "Today, the pitchers threw great games paired with some great defense. In the fourth inning against USF, the Marlie Giles grand slam was a huge momentum switch. We've had a great start to the season, but I think we still have some room for improvements and adjustments to make. Right now, we're nowhere where we will be later in the season."

Murphy was pleased after another perfect weekend for the Crimson Tide before his team opens up conference play next weekend against Ole Miss.

"It was a long weekend with a double header every day, but it feels good to be 20-0 right now during non-conference play," Murphy said. " It's hard to win in any Division I sport. For us to be 20-0 at this point, we're really happy about it, but we know we've got a lot to improve on."

Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Classic Tournament:

1. Audrey Vandagriff Snags a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff bunts in the Crimson Classic game against Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Jocelyn Briski in the Circle

Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski pitches in the Crimson Classic game against USF on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Gerritt Griggs Throws for an Out

Alabama infielder Gerritt Griggs throws to first in the Crimson Classic game against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Abby Duchscherer Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer celebrates a base hit in the Crimson Classic game against USF on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Lauren Johnson Celebrates a Base Hit

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson celebrates a base hit in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Jena Young Catches the Ball for an Out

Alabama infielder Jena Young catches the ball for an out in the Crimson Classic game against Kent State on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Kinley Pate Awaits the Pitch

Alabama outfielder Kinley Pate watches the pitch in the Crimson Classic game against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Abby Duchscherer Swings

Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer swings in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Brook Wells Slides to Second

Alabama infielder Brooke Wells slides into second base in the Crimson Classic game against USF on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Kaitlyn Pallozzi Pitches

Alabama pitcher Kaitlyn Pallozzi prepares to pitch in the Crimson Classic against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Mari Hubbard Throws to First

Alabama infielder Mari Hubbard throws to first in the Crimson Classic game against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Vic Moten Pitches

Alabama pitcher Vic Moten pitches in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Abby Duchscherer Catches the Ball

Alabama infielder Abby Duchscherer catches a ball for an out in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Ambrey Taylor Celebrates a Home Run

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor celebrates her run in the Crimson Classic game against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Ana Roman Hits Home Plate

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman runs home on her home run in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Jocelyn Briski Throws to First

Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski throws to first for an out in the Crimson Classic game against USF on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Patrick Murphy talks to Larissa Preuitt

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy talks to outfielder Larissa Preuitt in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Alexis Pupillo Slides to Second

Alabama's Alexis Pupillo slides into second in the Crimson Classic game against USF on Feb. 28, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Marlie Giles Swings

Alabama catcher Marlie Giles swings in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Alabama Comes Together After the Undefeated Weekend