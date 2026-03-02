Views from Alabama's Undefeated Weekend in the Crimson Classic: Photo Gallery
The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide softball team hosted Kent State, St. Thomas, Oakland and USF in the 2026 Crimson Classic. The Tide beat all four teams in six total games over three days this weekend, remaining undefeated at 20-0.
Alabama shut out St. Thomas in its third game of the weekend, which was the Crimson Tide's 12th shutout of the season.
The weekend extended Alexis Pupillo's 12-game hit streak, with her eighth home run of the season coming in Sunday's game against St. Thomas.
The power parade continued for the Crimson Tide. Brooke Wells hit one home run on Sunday and two on Saturday. She is now up to seven home runs on the season after transferring in from Houston. Ana Roman hit two home runs on Sunday, and she now has seven home runs as well. Marlie Giles hit a grand slam on Saturday against USF for Alabama's third grand slam of the season.
"With a senior class of seven, so far we're three-for-three with our senior days this year," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after Saturday's games. "Today, the pitchers threw great games paired with some great defense. In the fourth inning against USF, the Marlie Giles grand slam was a huge momentum switch. We've had a great start to the season, but I think we still have some room for improvements and adjustments to make. Right now, we're nowhere where we will be later in the season."
Murphy was pleased after another perfect weekend for the Crimson Tide before his team opens up conference play next weekend against Ole Miss.
"It was a long weekend with a double header every day, but it feels good to be 20-0 right now during non-conference play," Murphy said. " It's hard to win in any Division I sport. For us to be 20-0 at this point, we're really happy about it, but we know we've got a lot to improve on."
Check out 20 photos from the Crimson Classic Tournament:
1. Audrey Vandagriff Snags a Base Hit
2. Jocelyn Briski in the Circle
3. Gerritt Griggs Throws for an Out
4. Abby Duchscherer Celebrates a Base Hit
5. Lauren Johnson Celebrates a Base Hit
6. Jena Young Catches the Ball for an Out
7. Kinley Pate Awaits the Pitch
8. Abby Duchscherer Swings
9. Brook Wells Slides to Second
10. Kaitlyn Pallozzi Pitches
11. Mari Hubbard Throws to First
12. Vic Moten Pitches
13. Abby Duchscherer Catches the Ball
14. Ambrey Taylor Celebrates a Home Run
15. Ana Roman Hits Home Plate
16. Jocelyn Briski Throws to First
17. Patrick Murphy talks to Larissa Preuitt
18. Alexis Pupillo Slides to Second
19. Marlie Giles Swings
20. Alabama Comes Together After the Undefeated Weekend
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."