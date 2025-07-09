Two Former Alabama Basketball Players Score Double Figures in Summer League: Roll Call
The NBA Summer League is in full swing as franchises look to construct the best possible roster for the upcoming season. Two former Alabama players made strong impressions on Tuesday as Kira Lewis Jr. and Aaron Estrada combines for 30 points and 11 assists and both led their teams to victory.
Lewis scored 16 points and had four assists with one rebound and a steal in 29 minutes for the Miami Heat in a 98-79 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Estrada scored 14 points and had seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies in a 91-90 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
SEC News:
History of the SEC: Alabama Crimson Tide
Did You Notice?
Alabama women's basketball will take part in the Boutwell Auditorium preseason exhibition games. The Crimson Tide women will take on Florida State on Thursday, Oct. 16 in Birmingham.
Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is named the No. 87 player on the 2025 NFL 100 list. Williams appeared in 16 games last season, tallying 37 tackles with eight coming for a loss along with six sacks.
Former Alabama pitcher Ben Hess had a strong outing for the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday. Hess threw 3.2 innings allowing just one hit and three walks, while striking out six batters.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
52 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 9, 1931: Jimmy Moore, one of the stars of the 1930 national championship team, died tragically at Ft. McClellan after being stricken with spinal meningitis. The 23-year-old Moore was a native of Anniston. More than 5,000 people attended his funeral, with teammates Charles Clement, Joe Sharpe, Earl Smith, Ben Smith, Albert Elmore, Dave Boykin and John Henry Suther serving as pallbearers.
July 9, 1985: Joe Namath signed a five-year deal with ABC to provide commentary for "Monday Night Football."
