What is the Best Bama in the NFL Matchup for Week 3? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the best NFL Week 3 matchup featuring numerous former Alabama standouts.
NFL game reunions for former Alabama teammates are always extremely exciting, regardless of how much time they play on the field. These reunions happen quite often for the Tide, as Alabama recently topped the league for the eighth-straight season for the most active players.
There will be numerous reunions for Week 3 of the young NFL season, but perhaps the most prominent will be between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, who are both 2-0. The game is slated for Sunday, Sept. 22, at noon CT on CBS.
Texans inside linebacker Christian Harris has been on the IR to start the season and won't be playing against the Vikings. However, fellow Texans inside linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who are both starters, plus wide receiver John Metchie III. They'll be playing against Vikings rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner and rookie kicker Will Reichard.
While some went to the league earlier than others, every single player just named played at Alabama concurrently. They are all Crimson Tide teammates. Although the reunion as a whole is something truly special, one matchup that must be pointed out is Anderson vs. Turner.
It's safe to say that the defensive side of college football belonged to Anderson in 2021 and 2022. Anderson was named a Unanimous All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Bronko Nagurski Award winner in each of those seasons. He added the Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi/Rotary Award and Lott Impact Trophy in 2022.
In his rookie campaign last season, the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft recorded 45 tackles, including 10 for loss, 22 quarterback hits and seven sacks helped him win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award while also being named a Pro Bowler.
Turner appeared in 42 games, making 27 starts for the Alabama defense over the last three seasons. He accumulated 120 tackles with 33.5 coming for a loss. He also tallied 23.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered two more and scored one defensive touchdown during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. For his standout performance he was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 while earning consensus All-American status and First Team All-SEC.
The 17th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is hoping to continue the streak of Alabama Defensive Rookie of the Year winners.