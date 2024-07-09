What's the Worst-Case Scenario for Alabama Football on The Joe Gaither Show
The Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" builds off an earlier episode where we predicted Alabama's football season game by game. This time, however, we discuss what the worst case scenario might look like for the Crimson Tide as one of college football's talking heads suggested the Alabama faithful would run Coach Kalen DeBoer out of Tuscaloosa for a three or four-loss season.
The program opens with Brandon Walker's opinion that the Crimson Tide was in for a 9-3 or 8-4 season in 2024 and predicted that the results would see DeBoer forced out of Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide faithful aren't a patient group. Therefore we go through the games on the Alabama schedule and predict what a worst-case scenario might be. Could the Crimson Tide find themselves 7-5 this season?
The program pokes holes in Walker's opinion as he laid the blame at the feet of second-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. We discuss Milroe's supporting cast from the coaching staff to the offensive line, to the receivers and running backs. Does Milroe even need to improve if the talent around him takes a step forward?
Lastly we land on what a realistic worst-case scenario is and decide if that result is bad enough for the fanbase to call for DeBoer's job.
The program takes a short transition into basketball as the non-conference schedule was finalized on Tuesday afternoon.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.