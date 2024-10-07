What Went Wrong For Alabama Against Vanderbilt on The Joe Gaither Show
The Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" dives into this weekend's historic upset as the Alabama Crimson Tide went into Music City and left singing the blues, losing to Vanderbilt 40-35.
The program opens by addressing Alabama's defense and why Vanderbilt had the perfect approach for the "Swarm D". Does Kane Wommack's defensive scheme work? It's hard to tell considering the issues we've seen through five games.
We dive into Jalen Milroe's game and the Alabama offense as it was under pressure to perform nearly perfectly on Saturday and unfortunately couldn't. Why can't the Crimson Tide get running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes more involved in the offense?
We then dive into Kalen DeBoer as he's officially the Crimson Tide head coach now that he's lost. Can he handle all the scrutiny that comes with a loss in Tuscaloosa? Does his attire have anything to do with the results on the field?
The program continues by diving into Malachi Moore and his tirade at the end of the game. What went into Moore's moment? Would you suspend the veteran leader even after he apologized to the team?
The show concludes with thoughts on Jeheim Oatis as he's opting out of the year to redshirt and transfer to a new school.
