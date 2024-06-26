Who Will Alabama's Next First Round NBA Draft Pick Be? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss who could be the next first round NBA Draft pick to come from the University of Alabama, given head coach Nate Oats' history of getting players to the association in his short tenure in Tuscaloosa.
The NBA Draft is set to begin tonight, and while Alabama doesn't have any projected first round picks this year, Nate Oats has already produced four first-rounders and six players drafted overall since his arrival before the 2019-2020 season.
Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney were selected second and 21st respectively in 2023, JD Davison was selected 53rd in 2022, Josh Primo and Herb Jones were selected 12th and 35th respectively in 2021, and Kira Lewis Jr. was selected 13th in 2020.
The only Alabama alum eligible to be drafted in 2024 is Aaron Estrada, but he is more likely to earn an undrafted free agent contract than be selected in this year's draft.
As far as future potential draftees go, Alabama has a number of options. Both Mark Sears and Grant Nelson could be second round picks next year after returning for their fifth seasons, but their age would likely limit them from being selected in the first round.
Then, there's the young prospects, such as Jarin Stevenson, Derrion Reid, and Aiden Sherrell who could all play their way into being drafted with their high potential and talent level.