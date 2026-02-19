Breaking Down Alabama's Double-Overtime Win Over Arkansas on The Joe Gaither Show

Alabama defeated Arkansas in what many are calling the 'Game of the Year' on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. With Joe Gaither on vacation. Theodore Fernandez takes over the show to break down the game alongside Alabama Crimson Tide on SI lead basketball writer Hunter De Siver.

Fernandez and De Siver dive into every aspect of the game— from the elite guard battle between Labaron Philon Jr. and Darius Acuff Jr., to the dominant paint play of Aiden Sherrell, to the clutch three-point shooting of Houston Mallette, to the energy brought from the crowd. They also look at Alabama's place in SEC standings and what it could mean for the Crimson Tide's SEC Championship chances.

The pair wraps up basketball coverage by evaluating the final five games on Alabama's regular-season schedule, with each predicting the Crimson Tide's record over the final stretch. The show ends with some brief football talk, with De Siver analyzing the transfer portal class and naming the position group he most wants to see improve in 2026.

The Joe Gaither Show will be back on Friday, with Fernandez once again leading the way. Alabama Crimson Tide on SI intern Henry Sklar will join him on the program as the pair talks football, previews Alabama basketball's Saturday afternoon matchup against LSU, and looks at the Crimson Tide's baseball series against Rhode Island this weekend.

