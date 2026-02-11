Why 2026 A-Day Should Revert to Its Traditional Game Format: Just A Minute

Alabama announced on Wednesday morning that the annual A-Day spring football event is set for April 11 at 1 p.m. CT.

Last year's A-Day was much different than previous years, as the program decided to change the format from a scrimmage with touchdowns, full-contact, flags and everything in between to a 19-period practice. This featured drills like 11-on-11, 7-on-7, go-routes between a wide receiver and a defensive back, passes in the red zone and more. That said, there wasn't much contact, as gaining reps between the first, second and third teams was the top priority.

Fans were well aware that this would be the case and the attendance in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium reflected that. Although the tickets were free, there were way more empty bleachers than occupied seats. UA didn't share the total attendance but the stadium that holds over 101,000 people couldn't have had more than 30,000 on Saturday.

The years of the A-Day scrimmage spanned a wide margin of attendance. In 2011, there were 92,310 fans and the entire 2010s decade had at least 62,000 seats taken. 2001 and 2004 each had 35,000 and those teams were coming off of sub-.500 seasons. The 2025 showing was very likely less than that and it also wasn't broadcast on television like usual.

A-Day serves as the conclusion of spring practice. It also features plenty of freshmen in action to get a glimpse of the Crimson Tide's future, plus a plethora of recruits and 2027 commits are on campus.

The A-Day scrimmage format is a great way for fans to decipher the unknown depth chart for certain position groups. Seeing individual drills and the aforementioned practice methods may provide some ideas for the fans, but it's not much.

A position battle that everyone wants to see is between the quarterback. Ty Simpson's departure for the NFL Draft means that the Tide has a decision to make next season as to who will be the Week 1 starting quarterback. There will be a competition this spring between rising redshirt junior Austin Mack and rising redshirt freshman Keelon Russell, and a traditional game format for A-Day could make a big difference.

The University of Alabama didn't include the word "game" when sharing the A-Day news on Wednesday, but the press release does say "scrimmage" towards the end. It's uncertain at this time if 2026 A-Day will be an actual Crimson vs. White matchup or if it will be organized drills.

But for the sake of the fan experience, the elimination of the spring transfer portal window and the attendance results that came from last year's A-Day, a traditional game format might be the better option. Obviously, injuries are a concern for head coach Kalen DeBoer and company, but tackling rules and other safety measures can be put in place for an exhibition.

