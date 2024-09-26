Why The Stakes Aren't as High for This Alabama-Georgia Matchup: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham discusses why this Saturday's game between No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia doesn't have some of the same implications as recent matchups between the two powerhouse programs.
The biggest game in college football this weekend will be on Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium between No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia. The two teams have had some epic matchups over the last decade or two, often with a spot in the BCS championship game or College Football Playoff on the line.
Under former head coach Nick Saban, Alabama had the majority of the success in those matchups. Saban was 8-2 against Georgia while at Alabama and 5-1 against Kirby Smart, his former assistant.
Now, Kalen DeBoer faces his first SEC game and first test against the Bulldogs. The good news for DeBoer (and Smart) is that this game doesn't have as many CFP implications as past matchups. With this being the first season of the expanded, 12-team playoff, a loss in this game will have almost no effect on either team's chances of getting in the playoff.
That does not mean that this game doesn't matter. Both teams want to win this game, and it should be a great game inside Bryant-Denny. And the winner will be in a great position for a playoff spot moving forward.
See also: Five Things From Film That'll Factor Into Georgia Alabama Matchup