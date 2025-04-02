Wildcard Wednesday with Bama Sports and The Alpha Alexander Lincoln: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we keep dealing with the fallout from Alabama's basketball season, we take a voicemail, talk spring football and then welcome "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln of New Era Wrestling to discuss this weekend's show, "Bad Moon Rising".
The program opens with a voicemail as Dax expresses his excitement for incoming transfer Noah Williamson and then leads us into a spring practice discussion. Excitement is high after positive reports from the Crimson Tide offense emerged from last week's scrimmage.
Woods and Gaither dive into the basketball transfer portal and discuss a few targets for the Crimson Tide. Could Alabama benefit by adding an undersized forward who gets after it on the glass, but struggles to shoot? The show keeps debating Rylan Griffen as the former Alabama player is in the transfer portal.
We conclude the program with "The Alpha" Alexander Lincoln from New Era Wrestling. Lincoln discussing winning the Open Weight Championship at last month's "Crimson Clash" and discusses how he'll defend his championship at this weekend's show "Bad Moon Rising".
