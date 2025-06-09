Will NIL-Go Fix College Athletics? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a new week with the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dive into the biggest news of the weekend. The House v NCAA case has been settled and there's a new path forward for college athletics, but is it a positive one?
The show starts with Fernandez updating the audience on the NBA Finals as the Thunder and Pacers find themselves deadlocked at a game a piece. What will the series look like when Fernandez returns next week?
We move into Friday's news dump as Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v NCAA settlement that will forever change college athletics. How will schools choose to allocate the $20.5 million in revenue across its numerous athletic programs? What is NIL-Go? Can it work to regulate the market or will it invite more problems for athletes and businesses? We discuss a few examples across college sports as well as some involving the University of Alabama.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.