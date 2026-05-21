Will Weather Affect Alabama and LSU in Super Regional? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor and softball writer Katie Windham discusses the roll the weather could play in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 LSU with a report from inside Rhoads Stadium.

Weather delays, particularly in the postseason, are nothing new for Alabama softball. It is the nature of playing an outdoor sport in the spring in the South. The Crimson Tide famously won its first national title in 2012 by dancing in the rain during a weather delay in Oklahoma City.

That could once again be a factor in Tuscaloosa this weekend as No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 16 in a super regional. There is rain in the forecast throughout the weekend. While it may change start times and TV channels, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy isn't worried about how affect his team.

"The good thing is, every kid on our team, and both schools really, they have done this probably since they were 6 years old," Murphy said. "They have done it more than me. They have played summer ball where there’s not a tarp on the field. We have a professional grounds crew with a tarp, and it’ll be on before it rains. They didn’t have that when they grew up… They’re used to it… At this time, we just want to play.”

LSU head coach Beth Torina said she'd rather be the visiting team in this situation because the coaching staff will have complete control over where the player are and what they're doing.

Softball players are a gritty bunch and used to playing around rain delays. Unlike baseball, a starting pitcher can and will come back onto the mound after a rain delay and the opportunity to re-warmup.

BamaCentral will keep you updated throughout the weekend on any potential weather delays that could affect the super regional. Game 1 is currently scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on Friday with Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

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