Alabama's Outlook in NCAA Softball Regional on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Katie Windham as we break down this weekend's NCAA softball regional in Tuscaloosa, get Windham's input on our football topics of the week and then discuss the Crimson Tide's baseball series against Ole Miss.

The program opens by talking softball as the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. What did Alabama do to earn the No. 1 seed? Did the selection committee give the Crimson Tide a fair draw after sending Belmont to Tuscaloosa? Windham givs her outlook on the weekend ahead and the expectations that are on the program ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

We transition to football and get Windham's perspective on the week's discussion topics. She points out an Alabama wide receiver, and an offensive lineman she expects to break out this season before talking about the incoming freshman class and discussing who may contribute in 2026.

The program concludes with Fernandez and Gaither discussing the final baseball series of the season as the Crimson Tide plays host to the Ole Miss Rebels. How many games does Alabama need to ensure its resume is strong enough to host the NCAA regional round?

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