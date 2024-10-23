2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Week 9
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.
All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:
Class 7A
2023 champion: Central-Phenix City
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Auburn (18); 8-0; 216
2. Hoover; 7-2; 143
3. Opelika; 8-1; 131
4. Mary Montgomery; 8-1; 129
5. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 101
6. Austin; 8-0; 90
7. Thompson; 6-3; 84
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 70
9. Baker; 6-2; 23
10. Enterprise; 5-3; 18
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (5-3) 17, Vestavia Hills (4-4) 3, Daphne (6-3) 1.
Class 6A
2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (16); 8-0; 209
2. Parker (2); 8-1; 158
3. Oxford; 8-0; 146
4. Spain Park; 8-0; 133
5. Clay-Chalkville; 7-1; 102
6. Hartselle; 7-1; 88
7. Spanish Fort; 7-1; 61
8. Mountain Brook; 6-3; 44
9. Homewood; 6-2; 41
10. St. Paul's; 7-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (5-2) 14, Fort Payne (6-2) 12, Helena (5-3) 1, Russell Co. (6-2) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-3) 1.
Class 5A
2023 champion: Gulf Shores
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 8-0; 210
2. Central-Clay Co. (2); 9-0; 165
3. Vigor; 8-0; 140
4. Fairview; 7-0; 113
5. Moody; 6-2; 105
6. Guntersville; 7-1; 93
7. Corner; 7-1; 56
8. Leeds; 7-2; 44
9. Williamson; 8-1; 36
10. Russellville; 6-2; 28
Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (7-2) 12, Wenonah (7-1) 11, Demopolis (6-2) 8, Northside (7-1) 4, Boaz (6-2) 1.
Class 4A
2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 8-1; 216
2. Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 153
3. Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 143
4. West Morgan; 8-0; 131
5. Good Hope; 8-0; 103
6. St. Michael; 7-1; 92
7. Bibb Co.; 7-2; 64
8. Dale Co.; 7-2; 55
9. North Jackson; 6-2; 22
10. Opp; 6-2; 13
Others receiving votes: Randolph (6-2) 8, Tallassee (5-2) 8, Oak Grove (6-2) 5, Fairfield (6-2) 4, Central-Florence (6-2) 3, Dora (6-3) 3, Hokes Bluff (6-2) 2, Alexandria (5-3) 1.
Class 3A
2023 champion: Mobile Chr.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. T.R. Miller (11); 8-0; 194
2. Mars Hill Bible (5); 8-0; 171
3. Piedmont (2); 8-0; 143
4. Thomasville; 8-0; 123
5. Fyffe; 6-2; 105
6. Gordo; 8-1; 87
7. Glenwood; 8-0; 75
8. Geraldine; 7-1; 43
9. Winfield; 8-1; 39
10. Trinity; 7-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (8-1) 14, Houston Aca. (7-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (7-1) 4, Sylvania (6-2) 2, Southside-Selma (6-2) 1.
Class 2A
2023 champion: Fyffe
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (16); 8-0; 208
2. Highland Home (1); 9-0; 162
3. Coosa Chr. (1); 8-1; 145
4. Cottonwood; 9-0; 125
5. Reeltown; 7-1; 101
6. Winston Co.; 8-0; 82
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-1; 72
8. Decatur Heritage; 6-1; 56
9. Vincent; 7-1; 43
10. Clarke Co.; 6-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (7-1) 11, Goshen (5-2) 4, Pleasant Valley (7-2) 1.
Class 1A
2023 champion: Leroy
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (16); 7-0; 210
2. Leroy (2); 8-1; 164
3. Hackleburg; 8-0; 140
4. Spring Garden; 9-0; 121
5. Elba; 7-2; 107
6. Sweet Water; 6-2; 86
7. Maplesville; 7-1; 74
8. Lynn; 8-1; 54
9. McKenzie; 8-1; 37
10. Autauga Aca.; 7-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Linden (6-2) 9, University Charter (7-1) 3, Berry (7-1) 2, Brantley (4-4) 1, Florala (7-2) 1, Verbena (7-1) 1.
AISA (top 5)
2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (16); 7-1; 209
2. Lowndes Aca. (1); 7-0; 162
3. South Choctaw Aca. (1); 8-0; 150
4. Fort Dale Aca.; 6-2; 127
5. Monroe Aca.; 7-1; 54
Others receiving votes: Patrician (6-2) 42, Bessemer Aca. (3-5) 6, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 6.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
This Week's Voting Panel
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EASportsToday.com
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News