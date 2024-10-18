2024 ASWA High School Football Scores, Schedule: Week 8
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Athens 54, Columbia 0
Autauga Aca. 52, Ellwood 0
B.C. Rain 52, Faith-Mobile 28
Brooks 45, Lexington 6
Buckhorn 23, Jemison-Huntsville 14
Citronelle 27, LeFlore 18
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 53, Prattville 28
Kinston 48, Pleasant Home 20
Mountain Brook 42, Huffman 0
Ramsay 41, Carver-Birmingham 8
South Choctaw Aca. 38, Patrician 14
There are 180 games scheduled for Friday.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.