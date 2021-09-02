September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWASubscribeSI TIX
Search
Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 3

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 3

Scores from Labour Day Weekend of high school football in the state of Alabama for the 2021 season.
Author:
Publish date:

Getty Images

Scores from Labour Day Weekend of high school football in the state of Alabama for the 2021 season.

State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings: 

Thursday’s scores (will be updated)

Alabama-Deaf at South Carolina-Deaf

Jackson at St. Michael

Opelika at Sidney Lanier

Pike Road at Carroll-Ozark

Wenonah at Ramsay

Wilcox Central at Holt

Woodlawn at Mountain Brook

Pleasant Grove at Cordova

Fairfield at Parker

St. Clair Co. at Corner

Friday’s Canceled Games

Athens beats Columbia, forfeit

Sylvania beats Brindlee Mountain, forfeit

Last Week's Scores 

Thursday’s scores

B.B. Comer 40, Childersburg 0

Brooks 34, Sheffield 6

Chilton Co. 40, Jemison 7

Colbert Heights 29, Decatur Heritage 27Fairfield 32, Center Point 14

Foley 20, Murphy 0

Hartselle 41, Jemison-Huntsville 0

Jackson 40, Clarke Co. 20

Lowndes Aca. 56, Meadowview 8

Millry 60, Washington Co. 6

Providence Chr. 49, Northside Methodist 30

Southern Prep 40, Springwood 16

Southside-Gadsden 31, Hokes Bluff 0

Sparta 30, Monroe Aca. 20

Spring Garden 40, Cedar Bluff 0

St. Michael 49, McIntosh 0

Straughn 38, Red Level 2

Valiant Cross 18, Macon-East 17

West Limestone 55, Clements 28

ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 2

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Friday’s scores

Addison 28, Lynn 0

Alabama Chr. 47, Highland Home 6

Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 6

Alma Bryant 28, Mary Montgomery 12

American Chr. 34, Greensboro 20

Anniston 32, Ohatchee 27

Ardmore 33, Elkmont 13

Ariton 49, Goshen 0

Auburn 16, Opelika 14

Austin 17, Decatur 13

Autauga Aca. 42, Chiles (Fla.) 7

Autaugaville 38, Talladega Co. Central 12

Banks Aca. 54, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Bayside Aca. 28, Houston Aca. 6

Beauregard 29, BTW-Tuskegee 22

Bibb Co. 31, Fayette Co. 12

Brantley at Luverne, canceled

Briarwood 42, Spain Park 8

Buckhorn 18, Bob Jones 17

Bullock Co. at Central-Hayneville, canceled

Catholic-Montgomery 50, Charles Henderson 0

Central-Clay Co. 35, Benjamin Russell 26

Central-Florence 49, Hatton 22

Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0

Chambers Aca. beat Abbeville Chr., forfeit

Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s 7

Choctaw Co. beat Sumter Central, forfeit

Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16

Clay-Chalkville 57, Hueytown 40

Cleburne Co. 48, Beulah 13

Colbert Co. 41, R.A. Hubbard 0

Collinsville 21, Crossville 20

Coosa Chr. 42, Gaston 0

Cordova 47, Carbon Hill 8

Cottonwood 28, Samson 14

Dade Co. (Ga.) 51, North Sand Mountain 0

Dadeville 47, Elmore Co. 7

Dale Co. 55, Daleville 18

Danville 27, Falkville 7

Daphne 54, Davidson 14

Dora 56, Holt 24

Dothan 14, Park Crossing 7

Douglas 42, Woodville 8

Edgewood 43, Hooper 13

Elba 33, Opp 28

Enterprise 28, Carver-Montgomery 12

Escambia Aca. 59, Glenwood 47

Excel 67, Wilcox Central 0

Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0

Fairview 56, Vinemont 28

Faith-Mobile 13, Williamson 7

Flomaton 38, Northview (Fla.) 14

Gadsden City 34, Fort Payne 10

Gardendale 39, Bessemer City 0

Geneva 14, Slocomb 7

Geneva Co. 33, Wicksburg 14

Gordo 40, Aliceville 31

Greenville 14, Blount 12

Grissom 33, Lee-Huntsville 22

Gulf Shores 31, Brookwood 0

Guntersville 29, Arab 21

Hackleburg 26, Brilliant 6

Haleyville 29, St. John Paul II 22

Hamilton 37, Sulligent 22

Hazel Green 40, Lawrence Co. 2

Headland 13, Abbeville 6

Helena 27, Chelsea 14

Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 10

Holly Pond 31, Cold Springs 0

Homewood 9, Vestavia Hills 7

Hoover 35, Alpharetta (Ga.) 7

Horseshoe Bend beat Victory Chr., forfeit

Houston Co. 21, Florala 12

Hubbertville 49, Waterloo 0

J.B. Pennington 21, Oak Grove 20

Jackson Aca. 48, Fort Dale Aca. 7

Jackson-Olin 38, Calera 13

James Clemens 47, Athens 7

Jasper 20, Cullman 16

Keith 37, Greene Co. 0

Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12

Lamar Co. 7, Phil Campbell 0

Lauderdale Co. 23, Wilson 6

Leeds 17, Pell City 0

Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13

Leroy beat Southern Choctaw, forfeit

Lexington 53, Tanner 20

Loachapoka at Central-Coosa, canceled

Madison Aca. 42, Scottsboro 7

Madison Co. 42, Boaz 35

Maplesville 28, Isabella 21

Marbury 34, Dallas Co. 12

Marion Co. 48, Vina 0

Mars Hill 26, East Limestone 7

McAdory 33, Demopolis 28

McKenzie 41, Marengo 24

Midfield beat Wenonah, forfeit

Monroe Co. 28, J.F. Shields 0

Montevallo 41, Shelby Co. 24

Moody 34, John Carroll 14

Morgan Aca. 46, Wilcox Aca. 32

Mortimer Jordan 45, Corner 12

Mountain Brook 38, Huntsville 7

Munford 21, Fultondale 0

Muscle Shoals 36, Florence 35

New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8

New Hope beat Columbia, forfeit

Notasulga 12, Winterboro 0

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 0

Oakman 66, Curry 18

Oneonta 41, Hayden 14

Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0

Parker 63, Huffman 42

Patrician 46, Clarke Prep 7

Pickens Aca. 35, Coosa Valley Aca. 14

Pickens Co. 26, Linden 16

Piedmont 27, Cherokee Co. 0

Pike Liberal Arts beat Crenshaw Chr., forfeit

Pike Road 56, Calhoun 0

Pinson Valley 49, Shades Valley 0

Plainview 28, Ider 14

Pleasant Grove 61, Oxford 24

Prattville 29, Stanhope Elmore 6

Priceville 70, Brewer 0

R.C. Hatch 28, Francis Marion 26

Ragland 40, Gaylesville 14

Randolph 35, Glencoe 0

Randolph Co. 40, Woodland 34

Rehobeth 16, Ashford 6

Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7

Rocky Bayou Chr. (Fla.) 41, Snook 6

Russell Co. beat Barbour Co., forfeit

Russellville 45, Deshler 37

Saks 42, Talladega 0

Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 42

Section 34, Valley Head 14

Shoals Chr. beat Alabama-Deaf, forfeit

Sidney Lanier 33, Paul Bryant 13

Sipsey Valley 30, Hale Co. 24

Smiths Station 50, Columbus (Ga.) 0

South Choctaw Aca. 43, Southern Aca. 21

Southeastern-Blount 42, Ashville 19

Southside-Selma 44, Selma 16

Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s 7

Springville 38, St. Clair Co. 28

St. James 35, Reeltown 6

Sumiton Chr. 46, Cherokee 0

Sweet Water 13, Thomasville 7

Sylacauga beat Lincoln, forfeit

Sylvania 50, Sardis 22

T.R. Miller 36, Escambia Co. 6

Tharptown beat Phillips-Bear Creek, forfeit

Theodore 36, Baker 31

Thompson 55, Sparkman 0

Thorsby 54, Verbena 0

Trinity 18, Montgomery Aca. 15

UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Chr. 0

Valley 14, Lanett 8

Vigor 25, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Vincent 40, Billingsley 6

Wadley 21, Ranburne 14

West Blocton 43, Holtville 25

West End-Walnut Grove 39, Pleasant Valley 14

West Morgan 48, East Lawrence 34

West Point beat Good Hope, forfeit

Westminster-Huntsville 28, Geraldine 26

Wetumpka 18, Tallassee 14

White Plains 29, Donoho 14

Whitesburg Chr. 51, Asbury 28

Winfield 32, Northside 14

Winston Co. 28, Meek 22 (OT)

Woodlawn 28, Carver-Birmingham 21

Saturday’s Score

Northridge 35, Central-Tuscaloosa, 16

Football
ASWA

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 3

Emmanuel Henderson
Recruiting

Alabama Class of 2022 Recruits Enter Region Play

2022 DE Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman (NV)
Recruiting

2022 DE Cyrus Moss Talks Finalists, Alabama Visit and Decision Factors

Keith McCants
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Linebacker Keith McCants Dies at 53

Cover of Christopher Walsh's book "Who's No. 1?"
All Things Bama

The All-Time Associated Press Poll Has a New No. 1

Crimson Corner
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Welcome Back, Fans

1993 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Miami
History

Throwback Thursday: 1993 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Miami

Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Bama/NFL

Is Mac Jones Up For The Challenge?