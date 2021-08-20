August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search
Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Although a lot of teams have a bye this week, the 2021 high school football season is under way in the state of Alabama.
Author:
Publish date:

Getty Images

Although a lot of teams have a bye this week, the 2021 high school football season is under way in the state of Alabama.

State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings: 

Thursday's scores

Arab 35, Albertville 0

Asbury 33, Gaston 8

Autauga Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 9

Brooks 16, Colbert Co. 7

Carbon Hill 66, Curry 8

Chambers Aca. 41, Lee-Scott 3

Cullman 23, Grissom 0

Hanceville 28, Vinemont 16

Handley 55, Guntersville 21

Ider 53, Woodville 0

Jackson-Olin 50, Woodlawn 0

Lauderdale Co. 6, Lexington 0

Muscle Shoals 52, Deshler 14

Northside 37, Berry 6

Notasulga 33, Bullock Co. 6

Russellville 27, Decatur 15

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10

Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13

Thorsby 32, Jemison 0

Trinity 6, Alabama Chr. 0

West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28

Westbrook Chr. 52, Coosa Chr. 16

Williamson 53, LeFlore 0

Wilson 34, Clements 28

Winfield 6, Fayette Co. 0

Winterboro 18, Vincent 16

Jackson Aca. at Clarke Prep, ppd. Saturday

Straughn at Pleasant Home, ppd. Friday

Scores will be updated as they come in each night this weekend.

Schedule 

Friday's games
Playing out of the AHSAA
Barbour Co. hosts Stewart Co. (Ga.)
Central-Phenix City at Peach Co. (Ga.)
Cornerstone-Columbiana hosts Southern Prep
Enterprise hosts Bay (Fla.)
Florence hosts Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.)
Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)
Meadowview hosts Evangel-Alabaster
Opelika hosts Callaway (Ga.)
South Choctaw Aca. hosts Wayne Aca. (Miss.)

Idle or Playing Jamborees
(*--has room to add)
7A -- Bob Jones, Davidson, Dothan*
6A -- Carver-Montgomery, Citronelle, Pell City, Springville
5A -- Alexandria, Charles Henderson, Corner, Fairfield, Lawrence Co., Pleasant Grove*, Sardis, Satsuma, Shelby Co.*, St. Clair Co., West Point
4A -- Ashford, Cherokee Co.*, Mobile Chr., Priceville, St. Michael, Sumter Central*, West Limestone, Westminster-Huntsville
3A -- Chickasaw*, Childersburg, Dadeville*, Flomaton*, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hale Co., Hokes Bluff, Monroe Co., Piedmont, Pike Co.*, Plainview, Slocomb, Southside-Selma, Tarrant*, Thomasville
2A -- Abbeville*, Calhoun, Clarke Co., Francis Marion*, G.W. Long*, Geneva Co., Hatton, LaFayette*, Leroy, Locust Fork, Midfield*, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Randolph Co., Sand Rock, Southeastern-Blount, Spring Garden, St. Luke's, Winston Co., Zion Chapel
1A -- A.L. Johnson*, Alabama-Deaf, Appalachian*, Brantley, Brilliant, Cedar Bluff, Central-Hayneville*, Cherokee, Choctaw Co.*, Florala, Hackleburg, Hubbertville*, Linden*, Lynn, McIntosh*, McKenzie*, Millry, Pickens Co., Red Level*, Sweet Water*, Talladega Co. Central*, Vina

AISA (all could add) -- Crenshaw Chr., Fort Dale Aca., Lakeside, Monroe Aca., Morgan Aca., Patrician, Snook, Sparta, Valiant Cross, Wilcox Aca.

Saturday's games
Blount at Vigor
Daphne at Lee-Montgomery, canceled
Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.) (in Atlanta)
Sidney Lanier at Jeff Davis

Football
ASWA

Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Alabama Soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Shoots the Lights Out in Season Opener to Jacksonville State, 4-0

Damion Square
All Things Bama

Alabama in the NFL: Cleveland Browns Release DT Damion Square

081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG3984
All Things Bama

Photos: Weather Sends Alabama Football Indoors for 14th Fall Practice

Amari Cooper
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Amari Cooper Back With Cowboys and Looking to Silence his Critics

081121_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH0538
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Details Adjustment to Bill O'Brien, Lists NFL QB Influences

Bryce Young, Alabama scrimmage, August 14, 2021
All Things Bama

NIL Deals Not a Distraction for Alabama Players, QB Bryce Young

Najee Harris at Tennessee
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Is there any hope for the Third Saturday in October?