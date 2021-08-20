Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1
State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings:
Thursday's scores
Arab 35, Albertville 0
Asbury 33, Gaston 8
Autauga Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 9
Brooks 16, Colbert Co. 7
Carbon Hill 66, Curry 8
Chambers Aca. 41, Lee-Scott 3
Cullman 23, Grissom 0
Hanceville 28, Vinemont 16
Handley 55, Guntersville 21
Ider 53, Woodville 0
Jackson-Olin 50, Woodlawn 0
Lauderdale Co. 6, Lexington 0
Muscle Shoals 52, Deshler 14
Northside 37, Berry 6
Notasulga 33, Bullock Co. 6
Russellville 27, Decatur 15
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10
Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13
Thorsby 32, Jemison 0
Trinity 6, Alabama Chr. 0
West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28
Westbrook Chr. 52, Coosa Chr. 16
Williamson 53, LeFlore 0
Wilson 34, Clements 28
Winfield 6, Fayette Co. 0
Winterboro 18, Vincent 16
Jackson Aca. at Clarke Prep, ppd. Saturday
Straughn at Pleasant Home, ppd. Friday
Scores will be updated as they come in each night this weekend.
Schedule
Friday's games
Playing out of the AHSAA
Barbour Co. hosts Stewart Co. (Ga.)
Central-Phenix City at Peach Co. (Ga.)
Cornerstone-Columbiana hosts Southern Prep
Enterprise hosts Bay (Fla.)
Florence hosts Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.)
Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)
Meadowview hosts Evangel-Alabaster
Opelika hosts Callaway (Ga.)
South Choctaw Aca. hosts Wayne Aca. (Miss.)
Idle or Playing Jamborees
(*--has room to add)
7A -- Bob Jones, Davidson, Dothan*
6A -- Carver-Montgomery, Citronelle, Pell City, Springville
5A -- Alexandria, Charles Henderson, Corner, Fairfield, Lawrence Co., Pleasant Grove*, Sardis, Satsuma, Shelby Co.*, St. Clair Co., West Point
4A -- Ashford, Cherokee Co.*, Mobile Chr., Priceville, St. Michael, Sumter Central*, West Limestone, Westminster-Huntsville
3A -- Chickasaw*, Childersburg, Dadeville*, Flomaton*, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hale Co., Hokes Bluff, Monroe Co., Piedmont, Pike Co.*, Plainview, Slocomb, Southside-Selma, Tarrant*, Thomasville
2A -- Abbeville*, Calhoun, Clarke Co., Francis Marion*, G.W. Long*, Geneva Co., Hatton, LaFayette*, Leroy, Locust Fork, Midfield*, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Randolph Co., Sand Rock, Southeastern-Blount, Spring Garden, St. Luke's, Winston Co., Zion Chapel
1A -- A.L. Johnson*, Alabama-Deaf, Appalachian*, Brantley, Brilliant, Cedar Bluff, Central-Hayneville*, Cherokee, Choctaw Co.*, Florala, Hackleburg, Hubbertville*, Linden*, Lynn, McIntosh*, McKenzie*, Millry, Pickens Co., Red Level*, Sweet Water*, Talladega Co. Central*, Vina
AISA (all could add) -- Crenshaw Chr., Fort Dale Aca., Lakeside, Monroe Aca., Morgan Aca., Patrician, Snook, Sparta, Valiant Cross, Wilcox Aca.
Saturday's games
Blount at Vigor
Daphne at Lee-Montgomery, canceled
Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.) (in Atlanta)
Sidney Lanier at Jeff Davis