Alabama High School Football Scores: Week 1

Although a lot of teams have a bye this week, the 2021 high school football season is under way in the state of Alabama.

State football scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which conducts the weekly rankings:

Thursday's scores

Arab 35, Albertville 0

Asbury 33, Gaston 8

Autauga Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 9

Brooks 16, Colbert Co. 7

Carbon Hill 66, Curry 8

Chambers Aca. 41, Lee-Scott 3

Cullman 23, Grissom 0

Hanceville 28, Vinemont 16

Handley 55, Guntersville 21

Ider 53, Woodville 0

Jackson-Olin 50, Woodlawn 0

Lauderdale Co. 6, Lexington 0

Muscle Shoals 52, Deshler 14

Northside 37, Berry 6

Notasulga 33, Bullock Co. 6

Russellville 27, Decatur 15

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10

Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13

Thorsby 32, Jemison 0

Trinity 6, Alabama Chr. 0

West Morgan 34, Good Hope 28

Westbrook Chr. 52, Coosa Chr. 16

Williamson 53, LeFlore 0

Wilson 34, Clements 28

Winfield 6, Fayette Co. 0

Winterboro 18, Vincent 16

Jackson Aca. at Clarke Prep, ppd. Saturday

Straughn at Pleasant Home, ppd. Friday

Scores will be updated as they come in each night this weekend.

Schedule

Friday's games

Playing out of the AHSAA

Barbour Co. hosts Stewart Co. (Ga.)

Central-Phenix City at Peach Co. (Ga.)

Cornerstone-Columbiana hosts Southern Prep

Enterprise hosts Bay (Fla.)

Florence hosts Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.)

Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Meadowview hosts Evangel-Alabaster

Opelika hosts Callaway (Ga.)

South Choctaw Aca. hosts Wayne Aca. (Miss.)



Idle or Playing Jamborees

(*--has room to add)

7A -- Bob Jones, Davidson, Dothan*

6A -- Carver-Montgomery, Citronelle, Pell City, Springville

5A -- Alexandria, Charles Henderson, Corner, Fairfield, Lawrence Co., Pleasant Grove*, Sardis, Satsuma, Shelby Co.*, St. Clair Co., West Point

4A -- Ashford, Cherokee Co.*, Mobile Chr., Priceville, St. Michael, Sumter Central*, West Limestone, Westminster-Huntsville

3A -- Chickasaw*, Childersburg, Dadeville*, Flomaton*, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hale Co., Hokes Bluff, Monroe Co., Piedmont, Pike Co.*, Plainview, Slocomb, Southside-Selma, Tarrant*, Thomasville

2A -- Abbeville*, Calhoun, Clarke Co., Francis Marion*, G.W. Long*, Geneva Co., Hatton, LaFayette*, Leroy, Locust Fork, Midfield*, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Randolph Co., Sand Rock, Southeastern-Blount, Spring Garden, St. Luke's, Winston Co., Zion Chapel

1A -- A.L. Johnson*, Alabama-Deaf, Appalachian*, Brantley, Brilliant, Cedar Bluff, Central-Hayneville*, Cherokee, Choctaw Co.*, Florala, Hackleburg, Hubbertville*, Linden*, Lynn, McIntosh*, McKenzie*, Millry, Pickens Co., Red Level*, Sweet Water*, Talladega Co. Central*, Vina



AISA (all could add) -- Crenshaw Chr., Fort Dale Aca., Lakeside, Monroe Aca., Morgan Aca., Patrician, Snook, Sparta, Valiant Cross, Wilcox Aca.



Saturday's games

Blount at Vigor

Daphne at Lee-Montgomery, canceled

Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.) (in Atlanta)

Sidney Lanier at Jeff Davis