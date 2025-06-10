ASWA Announces 2025 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball, Jimmy Smothers Courage Award
JACKSONVILLE, Ala — Curry’s Ambrey Taylor and Hewitt-Trussville’s Steele Hall won the state’s biggest high school baseball and softball awards Sunday, while Fruitdale’s Sid Hobbs was applauded for his fight against cancer.
Hall was named Mr. Baseball, Taylor won Miss Softball, and Hobbs was honored with this year’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award by the Alabama Sports Writers Association at its annual convention.
The Smothers Award is named for the late Jimmy Smothers, a longtime sports editor of the Gadsden Times, and goes to a high school athlete who overcame adversity and starred in their sport.
Hobbs, in the midst of this baseball season, learned his cancer had returned for a seventh time. The next day, he played in a game and reached base with each at-bat.
Hobbs finished all but one game before beginning treatment in Memphis and ended the season with a .444 average with 15 steals in 16 attempts in 14 games.
Taylor had one of the best seasons in national high school history, leading Curry to a Class 4A runner-up finish and a 54-5 record.
According to the National Federation record book, Taylor’s 103 runs scored rank first and her 100 RBIs rank second all-time. Her 26 home runs tie for only fourth.
Taylor hit .597 with .662 on-base and 1.267 slugging percentages.
Hall posted a .484 batting average with 35 RBIs and 46 runs scored on 37 games, helping the Huskies reach the Class 7A quarterfinals and finish with a 33-4 record.
His 27 extra-base hits included eight home runs and gave him an .871 slugging percentage. Hall recorded a .554 on-base percentage.
Hall has signed with Tennessee, and Taylor has signed with Alabama.
MISS SOFTBALL
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
MR. BASEBALL
Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville
JIMMY SMOTHERS COURAGE AWARD
Sid Hobbs, Fruitdale
Super All-State
(top 10 players regardless of classification)
Softball
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
Gerritt Griggs, Central-Phenix City
Gracie Dees, Saraland
KG Favors, Orange Beach
Vic Moten, Daphne
Emily Needham, St. James
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
Kendall Trimm, Moody
Baseball
Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville
Eric Hines, American Christian
Mason McCraine, Glenwood
Aiden Poe, Vincent
Aiden Hughes, Chelsea
Garrett Reid, Deshler
Jace Meadows, Hartselle
Tanner Hermesch, Bob Jones
Rock Gearhart, Fairhope
Demetrius Hardnett, Lakeside
Miss Softball Winners
2025: Ambrey Taylor, Curry
2024: Vic Moten, Daphne
2023: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope
2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long
2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley
2017: Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville
2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry
2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker
2014: Madi Moore, Winfield
2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan
2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan
2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah
2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown
2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider
2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown
2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills
2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker
2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah
Mr. Baseball Winners
2025: Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville
2024: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
2023: Hayes Harrison, Oxford
2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy
2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman
2015: Brax Garrett, Florence
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman
2012: Mikey White, Spain Park
2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville
2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff
2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2006: Del Howell, American Christian
2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.
2004: Patrick White, Daphne
2003: Joey Doan, Baker
2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott
2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden
2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long
1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford
Jimmy Smothers Courage Award
2025: Sid Hobbs, Fruitdale (baseball)
2024: Yancey Young, Sumiton Christian (baseball)
2023: Alex Haddock-Thomas, Deshler (baseball)
2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer)
2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball)
2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football)
2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)
2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)
2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)
2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)
