Live Updates From Alabama's Final Game Before SEC Play Against Troy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is set to host Troy in a Tuesday afternoon contest that will be the team's final tune-up before SEC play. The Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of North Florida and is looking to keep the momentum rolling against a Trojans team that has underwhelmed to start the season at 6-9.
Despite the struggles, Troy is always a dangerous midweek opponent, boasting a win over Georgia in February. Alabama will have Bobby Alcock on the mound today, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Follow along for live updates and analysis:
B1 — Alabama 1, Troy 0
John Lemm flies out to end the inning.
Vaughn hits a sac fly to center to bring in Fowler and move Lebron to third. Alabama 1, Troy 0
Cartron finally settles in, getting Brady Neal to strike out looking for the first out. Fowler and Lebron both stole a base early in Luke Vaughn's at-bat.
Cartron hits Lebron as well. Troy has somebody warming up, with the freshman currently unable to find the zone.
Fowler sees three balls and then is plunked on the fourth pitch.
The first pitch of the game from Troy freshman Chase Cartron sails over Bryce Fowler's head.
T1 — Alabama 0, Troy 0
Pyne is caught stealing for the second out, and Alcock ends the frame a pitch later by striking out Aaron Piasecki.
We just saw an 11-pitch at-bat between Alcock and Pyne. Pyne ends up walking after countless foul balls, including one that ricocheted off the stadium lights.
Bobby Alcock strikes out the first batter, Zaid Diaz, on four pitches.
First pitch was at 6:02.
Pregame:
How to Watch Alabama vs. Troy:
Who: Alabama (14-3) vs. Troy (6-9)
When: Tuesday, March 10 — 6 p.m. CT
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: Streaming on SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online
Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.