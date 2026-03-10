Live Updates From Alabama's Final Game Before SEC Play Against Troy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is set to host Troy in a Tuesday afternoon contest that will be the team's final tune-up before SEC play. The Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of North Florida and is looking to keep the momentum rolling against a Trojans team that has underwhelmed to start the season at 6-9.

Despite the struggles, Troy is always a dangerous midweek opponent, boasting a win over Georgia in February. Alabama will have Bobby Alcock on the mound today, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

B1 — Alabama 1, Troy 0

John Lemm flies out to end the inning.

Vaughn hits a sac fly to center to bring in Fowler and move Lebron to third. Alabama 1, Troy 0

Cartron finally settles in, getting Brady Neal to strike out looking for the first out. Fowler and Lebron both stole a base early in Luke Vaughn's at-bat.

After Bryce Fowler is plunked to start the game, Justin Lebron is hit in the leg. Troy starter Chase Cartron has thrown 7 of his 8 pitches outside the zone and the Trojans already have someone warming up in the bullpen pic.twitter.com/IS8GUA1hLi — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 10, 2026

Cartron hits Lebron as well. Troy has somebody warming up, with the freshman currently unable to find the zone.

Fowler sees three balls and then is plunked on the fourth pitch.

The first pitch of the game from Troy freshman Chase Cartron sails over Bryce Fowler's head.

T1 — Alabama 0, Troy 0

Pyne is caught stealing for the second out, and Alcock ends the frame a pitch later by striking out Aaron Piasecki.

We just saw an 11-pitch at-bat between Alcock and Pyne. Pyne ends up walking after countless foul balls, including one that ricocheted off the stadium lights.

Bobby Alcock strikes out the first batter, Zaid Diaz, on four pitches.

First pitch was at 6:02.

Pregame:

Solid showing in right field today on a Tuesday afternoon https://t.co/niBBQO5ba0 pic.twitter.com/hlHxOklBJd — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 10, 2026

Alabama baseball outfielder Sam Christiansen (#5), who broke his leg in January, is off crutches and in a walking boot. Rob Vaughn said he will be evaluated two weeks from now and should be back “pretty soon after that” pic.twitter.com/WfMyPm366O — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 10, 2026

Business as usual in the Alabama lineup today with Bobby Alcock on the mound. First pitch against Troy is about 20 minutes away. pic.twitter.com/AZVS3azGey — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 10, 2026

How to Watch Alabama vs. Troy:

Who: Alabama (14-3) vs. Troy (6-9)

When: Tuesday, March 10 — 6 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online