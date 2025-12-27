Bama Central

ASWA Announces Finalists for 2025 Major High School Football Awards

The three back and linemen of the year candidates in each classification for the 2025 Alabama high school football season.
Christopher Walsh
Alabama Sports Writers Association logo, black and white | Alabama Sports Writers Association

Finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s back and lineman of the year in each classification of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and the Alabama Independent School Association 2025 football seasons. The Mr. Football and the 12-member Super All-State team are scheduled to be announced Jan. 20 at a lunch banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.

The ASWA is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

Class 7A

BACK
Zion Crumpton, Carver-Montgomery
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Jayshaun Woodhouse, Central-Phenix City

LINEMAN
Malique Franklin, Daphne
Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City
Cam Pritchett, Thompson

Class 6A

BACK
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville
Jamison Roberts, Saraland

LINEMEN
Ka'Mhariyan Johnson, Muscle Shoals
Anthony Jones Jr., St. Paul's
Braylon Outlaw, Pike Road

Class 5A

BACK
Sammy Dunn, Vigor
Jake Harper, Fairview
Spencer Unruh, Corner

LINEMAN
Jabarrius Garror, Vigor
Ellis McGaskin, Williamson
Ba'Roc Willis, Moody

Class 4A

BACK
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael

LINEMAN
Sharontae Bailey, Anniston
Cole Holland, Plainview
Laquon Whisenhunt, Jackson

Class 3A

BACK
Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill Bible
Cedrick Simmons, Southside-Selma
Wendell Winston, Randolph Co.

LINEMEN
Monroe Partin, Bayside Academy
Samuel Swinney, Mars Hill Bible
Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill

Class 2A

BACK
Kylen Johnson, Coosa Christian
Cutter Mays, Pisgah
Kane Smith, Luverne

LINEMAN
Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian
Jaylen Hill, Lanett
Owen Wadsworth, Southeastern-Blount

Class 1A

BACK
Nehemiah McCary, Maplesville
Blaize Wakefield, Hubbertville
Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley

LINEMAN
Marctavious Crittenden, Georgiana
Eli Hubbert, Maplesville
Tim Parnell, Leroy

AISA

BACK
Ahmod Billins, Abbeville Christian
Kade Carroll, South Choctaw Academy
Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy

LINEMAN
Remington Faile, Patrician
Radarion Glover, Abbeville Christian
Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

