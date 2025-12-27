ASWA Announces Finalists for 2025 Major High School Football Awards

Finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s back and lineman of the year in each classification of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and the Alabama Independent School Association 2025 football seasons. The Mr. Football and the 12-member Super All-State team are scheduled to be announced Jan. 20 at a lunch banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.

The ASWA is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Football Teams

Class 7A BACK

Zion Crumpton, Carver-Montgomery

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

Jayshaun Woodhouse, Central-Phenix City



LINEMAN

Malique Franklin, Daphne

Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City

Cam Pritchett, Thompson

Class 6A BACK

Brock Bradley, Spain Park

Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville

Jamison Roberts, Saraland



LINEMEN

Ka'Mhariyan Johnson, Muscle Shoals

Anthony Jones Jr., St. Paul's

Braylon Outlaw, Pike Road

Class 5A BACK

Sammy Dunn, Vigor

Jake Harper, Fairview

Spencer Unruh, Corner



LINEMAN

Jabarrius Garror, Vigor

Ellis McGaskin, Williamson

Ba'Roc Willis, Moody

Class 4A BACK

EJ Crowell, Jackson

Landon Duckworth, Jackson

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael



LINEMAN

Sharontae Bailey, Anniston

Cole Holland, Plainview

Laquon Whisenhunt, Jackson

Class 3A BACK

Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill Bible

Cedrick Simmons, Southside-Selma

Wendell Winston, Randolph Co.



LINEMEN

Monroe Partin, Bayside Academy

Samuel Swinney, Mars Hill Bible

Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill

Class 2A BACK

Kylen Johnson, Coosa Christian

Cutter Mays, Pisgah

Kane Smith, Luverne



LINEMAN

Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian

Jaylen Hill, Lanett

Owen Wadsworth, Southeastern-Blount

Class 1A BACK

Nehemiah McCary, Maplesville

Blaize Wakefield, Hubbertville

Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley



LINEMAN

Marctavious Crittenden, Georgiana

Eli Hubbert, Maplesville

Tim Parnell, Leroy