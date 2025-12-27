ASWA Announces Finalists for 2025 Major High School Football Awards
Finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s back and lineman of the year in each classification of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and the Alabama Independent School Association 2025 football seasons. The Mr. Football and the 12-member Super All-State team are scheduled to be announced Jan. 20 at a lunch banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.
The ASWA is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Football Teams
Class 7A
BACK
Zion Crumpton, Carver-Montgomery
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Jayshaun Woodhouse, Central-Phenix City
LINEMAN
Malique Franklin, Daphne
Tristan Lyles, Central-Phenix City
Cam Pritchett, Thompson
Class 6A
BACK
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Aaron Frye, Clay-Chalkville
Jamison Roberts, Saraland
LINEMEN
Ka'Mhariyan Johnson, Muscle Shoals
Anthony Jones Jr., St. Paul's
Braylon Outlaw, Pike Road
Class 5A
BACK
Sammy Dunn, Vigor
Jake Harper, Fairview
Spencer Unruh, Corner
LINEMAN
Jabarrius Garror, Vigor
Ellis McGaskin, Williamson
Ba'Roc Willis, Moody
Class 4A
BACK
EJ Crowell, Jackson
Landon Duckworth, Jackson
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael
LINEMAN
Sharontae Bailey, Anniston
Cole Holland, Plainview
Laquon Whisenhunt, Jackson
Class 3A
BACK
Jaxon Penn, Mars Hill Bible
Cedrick Simmons, Southside-Selma
Wendell Winston, Randolph Co.
LINEMEN
Monroe Partin, Bayside Academy
Samuel Swinney, Mars Hill Bible
Shadarius Toodle, Cottage Hill
Class 2A
BACK
Kylen Johnson, Coosa Christian
Cutter Mays, Pisgah
Kane Smith, Luverne
LINEMAN
Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian
Jaylen Hill, Lanett
Owen Wadsworth, Southeastern-Blount
Class 1A
BACK
Nehemiah McCary, Maplesville
Blaize Wakefield, Hubbertville
Jaquez Wilkes, Wadley
LINEMAN
Marctavious Crittenden, Georgiana
Eli Hubbert, Maplesville
Tim Parnell, Leroy
AISA
BACK
Ahmod Billins, Abbeville Christian
Kade Carroll, South Choctaw Academy
Peyton Yerta, Chambers Academy
LINEMAN
Remington Faile, Patrician
Radarion Glover, Abbeville Christian
Eli Whorton, Chambers Academy
Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral