ASWA: Quarterback Andrew Body Named Alabama Small College Athlete of the Year

Quarterback Andrew Body knows a little something about generating offense.

In high school in Corpus Christi, Texas, Body threw for 13,000 yards in his career — tied for third all-time in state history — and led an offense that averaged more than 55 points a game. He signed with Texas Southern and demonstrated his talent at the college level.

In 2024, he transferred to Alabama State and, last season, took over the Hornets’ offense, helping lead the team to its first 10-win season in 21 years. He earned Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Year honors even though an injury during the season limited him to just eight games.

The awards didn’t stop there. Body was named the Stats Perform HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) National Player of the Year and the BOXTOROW National Offensive Player of the Year.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) also recognized his contributions and will present Body with its Small College Athlete of the Year award this Sunday at its annual awards banquet at Jacksonville State University.

The banquet and convention are both presented by ALFA Insurance, the Mobile Sports Authority, the Panini Senior Bowl, the Paul W. Bryant Museum, the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Jacksonville State University.

“Andrew Body has exemplified what it means to endure,” Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. “He has overcome numerous injuries and setbacks during his college career. He has never complained and leads by example in everything he does.”

Last season, Body completed 70.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was intercepted only once. He also rushed for 518 yards and four more scores. Against arch-rival Alabama A&M in the annual Magic City Classic, Body put on a show. He was responsible for six touchdowns in the game. In a loss to Jackson State, he tallied 442 total yards. He was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week three times and HBCU National Player of the Week twice.

He led the SWAC in touchdown passes (20) and points responsible for (144) while finishing second in pass completion percentage (70.6).

Perhaps just as notable for Alabama State fans, Body returns for his senior season in 2026.

“Honestly, I would say the team camaraderie,” Body said when asked what stands out most about last season for him. “… So really just the relationships that we built outside of the field really transitioned directly to the field. God opened some doors. He closed some doors.”

He said he found Alabama State was the right fit for him in a number of ways.

“Throughout that process, it was a little stressful, just because I was coming off an injury that season as well,” Body said. “Really, Alabama State just gave me an opportunity, and I just kind of took it and ran with it. … I tell anybody in recruiting, you’ve got to go where you feel loved and where you're liked at the most, because you can't really go somewhere and they're not really showing you love. So I just went where the love was, where I felt like was right, and God then confirmed it, and I just stepped into it full-fledged.”

He said he is honored to be selected the ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year.

“I wouldn't say any award is bigger than anything else, because at the end of the day, it is a privilege to be able to get recognized and just be able to let people kind of just acknowledge the work that you put in,” Body said. “So, I wouldn't rank any award that I got this past season above any other, but I'm most definitely grateful and thankful because things like this, people kind of take for granted and kind of expect it. I don't take it for granted at all because I know this game can get taken away in the snap of a finger.”

Body said he was proud to be part of the first 10-win season for the Hornets in more than two decades, but he wants more for his team

“It's a blessing to be a part of, but it ain't good enough,” he said. “We didn't win the championship. We didn't get to the championship. So, winning 10 games is amazing and doing some history for the program, but the real history that I want to make is winning the championship.”

— Story by Tommy Hicks, Lagniappe

Small College Athlete of the Year 2025 Andrew Body

2024 Tommy Murr

2023 Ezra McKenna

2022 Chaney Johnson

2021 Micah Morgan

2020 Liam Welch

2019 Robert Shufford

2018 Nicole Federovitch

2017 Hary Satterwhite

2016 Jacob Tucker

2015 Jewell Ratliff

2014 Chloe Richards

2013 Deonica McCormick

2012 Jaime Smith

2011 Chloe Roberts

2011 Brett Munson

2009 Michael Johnson

2009 A.J. Milwee

2007 Jacary Atkinson

2005 Laura Bellinger

2005 James Hall

2004 Vanessa Ferretti

2003 Will Hall

2002 Douglas Hargett

2001 Bobby Wilson

2000 Tony Cappola

1999 Eric Campbell

1998 Sam Lee

1997 Ronda Price

1996 James Cason

1995 Roland McKinnon

1994 Ronald McKinnon

1993 Tyrone Rush

1992 Danny Lee

1991 Tim VanEgmond

1990 James Davis

1989 Barry Wagner

1988 Jeff Branson

1987 Mike Turk

1986 Stewart Lee

1985 Melvin Allen

1984 Darryl Smith

1983 Scott Whaley



Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral is the online home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

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