Second Day of SEC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we talk about the second day of SEC Media Days in Tampa and discuss the final addition to Alabama's 2026-27 basketball roster.

The program begins on the voicemail line as our caller discusses the Tennessee Volunteers, calling them the most underrated team in the SEC. Can the Volunteers beat Alabama and become one of the top teams in the SEC? We discuss who the most underrated team in the league is and talk about Kentucky coach Will Stein's comments yesterday.

The show then transitions into Tuesday's lineup at SEC Media Days as the Crimson Tide takes on all four participants this season. Which team would Alabama fans be able to stomach a loss to: South Carolina, Georgia, Vanderbilt, or Auburn?

Lastly, the program shifts to Alabama basketball as the Crimson Tide found another 7-footer to join the roster for the upcoming season. What will the Crimson Tide get out of TJ St. Francis? Fernandez and Gaither discuss what little they've found on tape and talk about how the big man will fit into Nate Oats' program.

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