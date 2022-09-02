Week 3 Alabama High School Football Scores
This weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Hazel Green 25, Lee-Huntsville 6
Theodore 41, Murphy 13
Center Point 32, Huffman 6
Mountain Brook 49, Minor 14
Thursday's Games
Alabama-Deaf at Mississippi-Deaf
Brindlee Mountain at Asbury
Carver-Montgomery at Park Crossing
Center Point at Huffman
Elkmont at Phil Campbell
Hazel Green at Lee-Huntsville
Marion Co. at Brilliant
Minor at Mountain Brook
South Choctaw Aca. at Snook
Southern Choctaw at Millry
St. Luke's at Chickasaw
Sumter Central at Greensboro
Sylacauga at Elmore Co.
Theodore at Murphy
Scores will be updated throughout the weekend
