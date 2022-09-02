Skip to main content
Week 3 Alabama High School Football Scores



Week 3 Alabama High School Football Scores

This weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Scores

Hazel Green 25, Lee-Huntsville 6

Theodore 41, Murphy 13

Center Point 32, Huffman 6

Mountain Brook 49, Minor 14

Thursday's Games

Alabama-Deaf at Mississippi-Deaf

Brindlee Mountain at Asbury

Carver-Montgomery at Park Crossing

Center Point at Huffman

Elkmont at Phil Campbell

Hazel Green at Lee-Huntsville

Marion Co. at Brilliant

Minor at Mountain Brook

South Choctaw Aca. at Snook

Southern Choctaw at Millry

St. Luke's at Chickasaw

Sumter Central at Greensboro

Sylacauga at Elmore Co.

Theodore at Murphy

Scores will be updated throughout the weekend

