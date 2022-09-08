Week 4 Alabama High School Football Scores
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Games
Abbeville Chr. at Edgewood
American Chr. at Bibb Co.
Appalachian at Woodville
Austin at Florence
Autaugaville at Calhoun
Baldwin Co. at Theodore
Banks Aca. at Escambia Aca.
Berry at Pickens Co.
Bessemer City at Northridge
Boaz at Crossville
Brantley at Elba
Briarwood at Pelham
Buckhorn at Hazel Green
Calera at Homewood
Carroll-Ozark at Charles Henderson
Carver-Birmingham at Wenonah
Central-Hayneville at Loachapoka
Central-Tuscaloosa at Brookwood
Chelsea at Oak Mountain
Chickasaw at J.U. Blacksher
Choctaw Co. at Leroy
Clarke Prep vs. Snook (at Summerdale)
Cleburne Co. at Moody
Clements at Mars Hill
Cleveland at Locust Fork
Colbert Heights at Meek
Cold Springs at Lamar Co.
Collinsville at Pisgah
Columbia at Hartselle
Coosa Chr. at Decatur Heritage
Corner at Cordova
Cottage Hill at Flomaton
DAR at Priceville
Decatur at Cullman
Deshler at East Lawrence
Donoho at Wadley
Dora at Haleyville
Dothan at Prattville
Elmore Co. at Central-Clay Co.
Etowah at Fultondale
Fairhope at Mary Montgomery
Fairview at Good Hope
Falkville at Tanner
Fayette Co. at Carbon Hill
Fyffe at Whitesburg Chr.
Geraldine at Hokes Bluff
Gordo at Midfield
Greene Co. at Tuscaloosa Aca.
Guntersville at Douglas
Hackleburg at Addison
Hamilton vs. Oak Grove (at Gardendale)
Hanceville at Ashville
Helena at Chilton Co.
Hewitt-Trussville at Tuscaloosa Co.
Highland Home at Lanett
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Hueytown
Holly Pond at Pleasant Valley
Holt at Hale Co.
Holtville at Selma
Holy Spirit at Marion Co.
Hubbertville at South Lamar
Isabella at Central-Coosa
Jackson Aca. at South Choctaw Aca.
Jackson-Olin at Minor
Jasper at Fairfield
Jemison-Huntsville at Lee-Huntsville
Keith at University Charter
Leeds at St. Clair Co.
LeFlore at Elberta
Macon-East at Hooper
Marbury at Demopolis
McIntosh at J.F. Shields
Munford at Talladega
New Hope at Madison Co.
Northside at Curry
Ohatchee at Sylvania
Oxford at Huffman
Parker at Mortimer Jordan
Paul Bryant at McAdory
Phil Campbell at Colbert Co.
Pike Road at Sidney Lanier
Plainview at Piedmont
Pleasant Home at McKenzie
Ragland at Randolph Co.
Ramsay at Pleasant Grove
Red Bay at Sheffield
Russellville at West Point
Sand Rock at Section
Spain Park at Thompson
Spring Garden at Victory Chr.
Springville at Southside-Gadsden
Sumiton Chr. at Lynn
Sweet Water at R.C. Hatch
Talladega Co. Central at Winterboro
Tallassee at Beauregard
Tarrant at Oakman
Tharptown at Hatton
Valley at Sylacauga
Verbena at Billingsley
Vestavia Hills at Hoover
Vinemont at Brindlee Mountain
W.S. Neal at Monroe Co.
Walter Wellborn at Beulah
Weaver at Childersburg
West Blocton at Sipsey Valley
West End-Walnut Grove at Southeastern-Blount
West Limestone at Brooks
West Morgan at Central-Florence
Westbrook Chr. at Glencoe
Wilson at Rogers
Scores will be updated throughout the weekend
