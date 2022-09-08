Skip to main content
Week 4 Alabama High School Football Scores

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday's Games

Abbeville Chr. at Edgewood

American Chr. at Bibb Co.

Appalachian at Woodville

Austin at Florence

Autaugaville at Calhoun

Baldwin Co. at Theodore

Banks Aca. at Escambia Aca.

Berry at Pickens Co.

Bessemer City at Northridge

Boaz at Crossville

Brantley at Elba

Briarwood at Pelham

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Calera at Homewood

Carroll-Ozark at Charles Henderson

Carver-Birmingham at Wenonah

Central-Hayneville at Loachapoka

Central-Tuscaloosa at Brookwood

Chelsea at Oak Mountain

Chickasaw at J.U. Blacksher

Choctaw Co. at Leroy

Clarke Prep vs. Snook (at Summerdale)

Cleburne Co. at Moody

Clements at Mars Hill

Cleveland at Locust Fork

Colbert Heights at Meek

Cold Springs at Lamar Co.

Collinsville at Pisgah

Columbia at Hartselle

Coosa Chr. at Decatur Heritage

Corner at Cordova

Cottage Hill at Flomaton

DAR at Priceville

Decatur at Cullman

Deshler at East Lawrence

Donoho at Wadley

Dora at Haleyville

Dothan at Prattville

Elmore Co. at Central-Clay Co.

Etowah at Fultondale

Fairhope at Mary Montgomery

Fairview at Good Hope

Falkville at Tanner

Fayette Co. at Carbon Hill

Fyffe at Whitesburg Chr.

Geraldine at Hokes Bluff

Gordo at Midfield

Greene Co. at Tuscaloosa Aca.

Guntersville at Douglas

Hackleburg at Addison

Hamilton vs. Oak Grove (at Gardendale)

Hanceville at Ashville

Helena at Chilton Co.

Hewitt-Trussville at Tuscaloosa Co.

Highland Home at Lanett

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Hueytown

Holly Pond at Pleasant Valley

Holt at Hale Co.

Holtville at Selma

Holy Spirit at Marion Co.

Hubbertville at South Lamar

Isabella at Central-Coosa

Jackson Aca. at South Choctaw Aca.

Jackson-Olin at Minor

Jasper at Fairfield

Jemison-Huntsville at Lee-Huntsville

Keith at University Charter

Leeds at St. Clair Co.

LeFlore at Elberta

Macon-East at Hooper

Marbury at Demopolis

McIntosh at J.F. Shields

Munford at Talladega

New Hope at Madison Co.

Northside at Curry

Ohatchee at Sylvania

Oxford at Huffman

Parker at Mortimer Jordan

Paul Bryant at McAdory

Phil Campbell at Colbert Co.

Pike Road at Sidney Lanier

Plainview at Piedmont

Pleasant Home at McKenzie

Ragland at Randolph Co.

Ramsay at Pleasant Grove

Red Bay at Sheffield

Russellville at West Point

Sand Rock at Section

Spain Park at Thompson

Spring Garden at Victory Chr.

Springville at Southside-Gadsden

Sumiton Chr. at Lynn

Sweet Water at R.C. Hatch

Talladega Co. Central at Winterboro

Tallassee at Beauregard

Tarrant at Oakman

Tharptown at Hatton

Valley at Sylacauga

Verbena at Billingsley

Vestavia Hills at Hoover

Vinemont at Brindlee Mountain

W.S. Neal at Monroe Co.

Walter Wellborn at Beulah

Weaver at Childersburg

West Blocton at Sipsey Valley

West End-Walnut Grove at Southeastern-Blount

West Limestone at Brooks

West Morgan at Central-Florence

Westbrook Chr. at Glencoe

Wilson at Rogers

Scores will be updated throughout the weekend

