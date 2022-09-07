Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Week 4 State Football Rankings

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (19); 3-0; 237

2. Auburn; 3-0; 178

3. Fairhope (1); 3-0; 145

4. Hoover; 2-1; 126

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 123

6. Thompson; 1-2; 116

7. Opelika; 3-0; 88

8. Bob Jones; 2-1; 40

9. Enterprise; 1-2; 25

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 3-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 15, Prattville (1-1) 13, Oak Mountain (2-1) 7, Dothan (2-1) 6, Smiths Station (1-2) 2, Sparkman (2-1) 2.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 3-0; 240

2. Mountain Brook; 3-0; 176

3. Saraland; 3-0; 161

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 137

5. Theodore; 3-0; 105

6. Pinson Valley*; 1-1; 104

7. Briarwood; 2-1; 69

8. Gardendale; 2-1; 59

9. Hartselle; 3-0; 52

10. Spanish Fort; 2-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-0) 10, Benjamin Russell (3-0) 6, Helena (2-1) 4, Center Point (3-0) 2, Hazel Green (2-1) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-0) 1, Oxford (2-1) 1.

*--Record includes forfeit loss (ineligible player).

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 3-0; 240

2. Pleasant Grove; 2-0; 171

3. Leeds; 3-0; 144

4. Gulf Shores; 3-0; 132

5. Guntersville; 3-0; 118

6. Ramsay; 2-1; 105

7. Moody; 3-0; 85

8. Vigor; 2-1; 63

9. Eufaula; 2-0; 44

10. Arab; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (1-1) 6, Alexandria (0-2) 3, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Beauregard (3-0) 2, Headland (2-1) 2, Faith-Mobile (1-1) 1.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 3-0; 219

2. Handley (4); 3-0; 184

3. Andalusia; 3-0; 158

4. Northside (1); 3-0; 137

5. Oneonta; 3-0; 115

6. Anniston; 3-0; 97

7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 80

8. Cherokee Co.; 3-0; 49

9. Montgomery Aca.; 2-1; 48

10. Orange Beach; 1-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Priceville (3-0) 11, Jackson (1-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (3-0) 5, Bibb Co. (2-1) 4, Deshler (3-0) 4, Etowah (2-1) 4, T.R. Miller (2-1) 2, West Morgan (3-0) 2.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (15); 1-1; 223

2. Mars Hill Bible (3); 2-1; 168

3. St. James; 2-1; 136

4. Gordo (1); 2-1; 121

5. Opp; 2-1; 109

6. Mobile Chr.; 2-1; 102

7. Winfield; 2-1; 81

8. Straughn; 2-0; 57

9. Alabama Chr.; 1-1; 36

10. Houston Aca.; 2-0; 20

Others receiving votes: Excel (1 first-place vote) (2-0) 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1) 16, Saks (2-1) 15, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Dadeville (2-0) 9, Fayette Co. (3-0) 6, Flomaton (1-2) 4, Phil Campbell (3-0) 4, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 2, Trinity (2-1) 1.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 2-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 3-0; 179

3. G.W. Long; 2-0; 129

4. Clarke Co.; 1-1; 123

5. Ariton; 2-1; 121

6. Lanett; 2-1; 110

7. Pisgah; 2-0; 89

8. J.U. Blacksher; 3-0; 60

9. B.B. Comer; 2-1; 42

10. Aliceville; 2-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (1-1) 3, Isabella (2-0) 3, Tanner (2-1) 2, Falkville (2-1) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (18); 3-0; 232

2. Leroy (2); 2-0; 186

3. Elba; 3-0; 154

4. Linden; 3-0; 128

5. Sweet Water; 1-1; 103

6. Valley Head; 3-0; 84

7. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 78

8. Spring Garden; 2-1; 77

9. Meek; 3-0; 38

10. Decatur Heritage; 2-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-0) 10, Millry (2-1) 9, Georgiana (3-0) 7, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 5, Wadley (1-2) 3, Kinston (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (17); 2-0; 230

2. Patrician (1); 2-0; 173

3. Macon-East; 3-0; 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1); 3-0; 132

5. Lee-Scott (1); 2-0; 128

6. Glenwood; 1-2; 113

7. Lowndes Aca.; 1-1; 78

8. Crenshaw Chr.; 2-0; 63

9. Clarke Prep; 1-1; 31

10. Chambers Aca.; 1-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (0-1) 11, Edgewood (0-2) 5, Banks Aca. (1-1) 3, Abbeville Chr. (2-1) 2, Morgan Aca. (1-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (1-1) 1.

