Bama in the NFL: 2024 Preseason Week 3 Tracker and How to Watch
Want to see some former Alabama Crimson Tide players in action this weekend?
It's Week 3 of the NFL preseason, with every team in action as the league holds a big weekend in terms of player evaluation and determining who will make final rosters at the end of the month.
The NFL Network will show six games nationally live, including four on Saturday, and Fox will broadcast one. All preseason games will re-air at some point over the weekend. Check out BamaCentral's updated listing of active players by team and position, and Contracts, Salaries and Status of all former Crimson Tide players.
The full schedule (all times CT):
Thursday's Game
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 6 p.m., NFL Network
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, noon, NFL Network
New York Giants at Houston Texans, noon
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m., NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 6 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 6 p.m.
Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 p.m., NFL Network
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 9 p.m., NFL Network
Sunday's Games
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 7 p.m., NFL Network
New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m., Fox
Overall, there hasn't been much activity with former Alabama players this week, at least in terms of transactions. An exception was offensive lineman Evan Neal passing his physical and removed from the active/physically unable to perform list.
Neal had been rehabilitating his surgically repaired ankle, but is back practicing with the New York Giants.
"I just know that with the rehab process he's had a few good days here in a row," coach Brian Daboll said per the Giants website. "Everybody feels good with where he's at. So now it's the ramp up."
NFL Preseason Week 3 Tracker
For the latest on how the former Crimson Tide players are doing on the field, check out our preseason Week 3 tracker. It will be regularly updated throughout the weekend.
See Also:
Bama in the NFL: 2024 Preseason Week 1, Full Stats for all Crimson Tide Players