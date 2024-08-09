Bama Central

Bama in the NFL: 2024 Preseason Week 1 Tracker, How to Watch

The exhibition season is officially under way, with 80 former Crimson Tide players on NFL rosters.

Christopher Walsh, Kristi F. Patrick

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) and quarterback Nathan Rourke (13) react after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) and quarterback Nathan Rourke (13) react after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's Week 1 of the NFL preseason, and even though not all of them will see action, there are 80 former Alabama Crimson Tide players on various rosters.

This week's transactions include wide receiver Cam Sims being released (he was on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list with the Carolina Panthers and received an injury settlement), and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenaeur signing as a free agent with Washington. For the latest, check out Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position.

NFL Network's Preseason Week 1 schedule features seven live games – including a tripleheader on Saturday, and a doubleheader on Sunday. Here's the latest scores and schedule:

Thursday's scores

New England Patriots 14, Carolina Panthers 3
New York Giants 14, Detroit Lions 3

Friday's Games

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 p.m. CT, NFL Network
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 11 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, noon, NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 3 p.m., NFL Network
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6 p.m., NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 6 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Charters, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.  

Sunday's Game

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, noon, NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 3:30 p.m. NFL Network

Preseason Week 1 Tracker

For the latest on how the former Crimson Tide players are doing on the field, check out our preseason Week 1 tracker. It will be regularly updated throughout the weekend.

Check out the Bama in the NFL database, which includes everything from a team-by-team rundown of the Cirmson Tide's history in the NFL, do drafts picks and all-time rosters.

Bama in the NFL: Contracts, Salaries and Status of Former Crimson Tide Players

TravelMation is a proud sponsor of the Bama in the NFL Database on the Alabama Crimson Tide On SI powered by BamaCentral.
TravelMation is a proud sponsor of the Bama in the NFL Database on the Alabama Crimson Tide On SI powered by BamaCentral. /
Published |Modified
Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Kristi F. Patrick

KRISTI F. PATRICK

Kristi Patrick turned a lifetime passion into a popular blog called the LadyinRed, which for years followed Crimson Tide athletes in the pro ranks, especially the NFL. That devotion began with the likes of Tony Nathan with the Miami Dolphins, and Kenny Stabler on the Oakland Raiders, and continues today with the Bama in the NFL Database. She's been with BamaCentral since 2020, and is also a travel agent with TravelMation.

Home/Bama/NFL