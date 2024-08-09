Bama in the NFL: 2024 Preseason Week 1 Tracker, How to Watch
It's Week 1 of the NFL preseason, and even though not all of them will see action, there are 80 former Alabama Crimson Tide players on various rosters.
This week's transactions include wide receiver Cam Sims being released (he was on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list with the Carolina Panthers and received an injury settlement), and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenaeur signing as a free agent with Washington. For the latest, check out Bama in the NFL: Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position.
NFL Network's Preseason Week 1 schedule features seven live games – including a tripleheader on Saturday, and a doubleheader on Sunday. Here's the latest scores and schedule:
Thursday's scores
New England Patriots 14, Carolina Panthers 3
New York Giants 14, Detroit Lions 3
Friday's Games
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 p.m. CT, NFL Network
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 11 a.m.
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, noon, NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 3 p.m., NFL Network
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6 p.m., NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 6 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Charters, 6 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Game
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, noon, NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 3:30 p.m. NFL Network
Preseason Week 1 Tracker
For the latest on how the former Crimson Tide players are doing on the field, check out our preseason Week 1 tracker. It will be regularly updated throughout the weekend.
Check out the Bama in the NFL database, which includes everything from a team-by-team rundown of the Cirmson Tide's history in the NFL, do drafts picks and all-time rosters.
