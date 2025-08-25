Former Alabama P James Burnip Released by Saints: Just a Minute
Former Alabama football punter James Burnip was unsuccessful in his bid to become the New Orleans Saints' starting punter. On Monday, he was released by the Saints, a move first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Final cutdown day for rosters to be trimmed to 53 is Tuesday.
Burnip did not hear his name called this past spring in the NFL Draft, signing with New Orleans on April 27. Fellow undrafted rookie Kai Kroeger, who played at South Carolina, edged Burnip for the starting job. It was a competition Wilson described as "tight."
The collegiate numbers for Burnip, a 2023 and 2024 Ray Guy Award semifinalist, at Alabama were some of the best marks in program history. He posted an average of 43.9 yards per punt, second all-time, and 8,904 total yards to rank third in a playing career that lasted from 2021-24.
While it is difficult for young special teamers to make inroads in the NFL due to the potential for far longer stints on a roster than the average position and the consistency required right out of the gate, Monday's choice by the Saints to cut Burnip does not necessarily signify the end of the line. There's always a place for kickers and punters who can get the job done; Burnip was one of the top punters in college football at the close of his run with the Crimson Tide.
However, with final rosters limited to 53 players, there are only so many spots to go around. The practice squad could present one path forward, but teams aren't generally going to carry a surplus of special teams players. There is also nothing stopping the 24-year-old Burnip from signing with another squad.
Burnip, who made the All-SEC team in 2023 as a second-team honoree, punted five times across New Orleans' three preseason games. During that stretch, he had five punts for 188 yards (a net average of 37.6 yards). Kroeger posted a 42.3 net-yard average on six chances.
Last season's Saints punter Matthew Hayball, a countryman of Burnip's, didn't even make it this far in the battle, as he was waived earlier this month before the official start of the preseason. Hayball had a similar path to Burnip and Kroeger, as he also signed a free-agent deal after being undrafted in 2024 after finishing his college career as a First Team All-SEC punter at Vanderbilt.