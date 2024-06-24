Report: Chiefs Releasing Crimson Tide Product Isaiah Buggs
Former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was released from the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday morning, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
This move stems from Buggs' two recent arrests.
Buggs was arrested in Tuscaloosa on June 16 and charged with second-degree burglary/domestic violence, according to Tuscaloosa County Jail records. Pelissero added on Monday that Buggs' bond was revoked and he is currently in jail.
It was the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for Buggs as he's run afoul of the law in Tuscaloosa over various issues. He's previously been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, shoving Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley and his business, Kings Hookah Lounge, has had a number of code violations including overcrowding issues, failure to pay city sales taxes and instances of gun violence.
His latest incident is a Class B felony punishable with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Buggs has maintained his innocence throughout each ordeal and his agent Trey Robinson, alleges his client is a victim of an ongoing "subversive campaign" to force the closure of the hookah lounge.
The Tuscaloosa City Council already had plans to meet on June 25 to determine the continued operation of Kings Hookah Lounge.
Buggs, 27, played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and two with the Detroit Lions before joining the Chiefs in January as a practice squad player. Kansas City previously re-signed Buggs to a futures contract in February.
Buggs was a starter in both of his seasons at Alabama, but in his senior campaign in 2018, his 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks helped him earn a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and to later be selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.