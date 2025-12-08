Travis Kelce Got Crushed After Drop Results in Pitiful Patrick Mahomes Interception
The Chiefs' postseason chances took a huge hit in Week 14 as they lost at home to the Texans on Sunday Night Football. Travis Kelce may have taken an even bigger hit.
Down 17-10 late in the fourth quarter after two drives where they failed to convert on fourth down, Patrick Mahomes tried to go to Travis Kelce. After an incomplete pass on first down Mahomes again threw it to his longtime tight end on second down. Kelce started to turn upfield before bobbling the ball and it ended up in the hands of Azeez Al-Shaair.
The sight of Kelce lying on the field as Houston ran off to celebrate the turnover and the inevitable victory was almost as painful to watch.
The slow motion replay that showed Myles Bryant hitting Kelce as his hands searched for the ball looked even more painful.
Kelce was helped up and made his way to the bench where he took a seat on the bench and closed his eyes. NBC went back to him looking peaceful a few times as the clock ticked towards zero.
Kelce finished the game with one catch for eight yards on five targets.
With four games remaining on their schedule they're now the No. 10 seed in the AFC and have just a 16% chance of making the playoffs.