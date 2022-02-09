Skip to main content

11 Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine

The Crimson Tide will be well-represented during the NFL Scouting Combine next month.

Eleven former Alabama players earned invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide will be represented by five offensive players including offensive tackle Evan Neal, running back Brian Robinson and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. It will also bring six defensive players in linemen Phidarian Mathis and LaBryan Ray, linebackers Christian Harris and Christopher Allen and defensive backs Jalyn Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe. The most notable omission form last year’s team is offensive lineman Chris Owens, who started 11 games at right tackle and two more at center for Alabama last season.

Former Alabama running back Jerome Ford, who transferred to Cincinnati in 2020, was also earned an invitation. 

National champions Georgia led all schools with 14 invitees while Alabama tied with Oklahoma for the second-most representatives. The Crimson Tide's 11 participants this year match the total it sent to last year’s combine. Alabama sent 10 players to the event in 2020 and 11 in 2019 and 14 in 2018.

Neal has been projected as a possible top-five pick while Williams has seen his name included in the first round of several mock drafts. Harris, Mathis, Metchie have also been projected as possible Day 2 selections. 

Five of Alabama's invitees this year did not participate in the national championship game on Jan. 11, including Allen (foot), Armour-Davis (hip), Jobe (foot), Metchie (ACL) and Williams (ACL). Metchie and Williams will not be able to participate in on-field drills during the combine. It's unknown whether or not Allen will be able to participate in drills. The outside linebacker went through warmups before each of Alabama's games in the College Football Playoffs after breaking his foot in the season-opener against Miami on Sept. 4.

This year’s NFL Combine will be held from March 1-7 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Alabama's NFL Scouting Combine invitees

Christopher Allen, OLB

Christopher Allen

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) carries the ball after an interception against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Slade Bolden, WR

Slade Bolden

Christian Harris, ILB

Christian Harris makes a hit in the National Championship Game

Josh Jobe, DB

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) before scoring a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Phidarian Mathis, DL

Alabama's Phidarian Mathis in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

John Metchie III

John Metchie Scores against Auburn

Evan Neal, OT

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

LaBryan Ray, DL

LaBryan Ray

Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Brian Robinson Jr.

Jameson Williams, WR

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Jameson Williams

