Alabama Football Lands A-Day Commitment From 2027 Defensive Lineman

Alabama football received it's fourth commitment in the Class of 2027 on Saturday as McGill-Toolen defensive lineman AJ Pauley has chosen the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss and other according to On3 Sports.

Pauley is listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and is considered a 3-star prospect as the No. 32 player in the state of Alabama. The Mobile product received an offer from the Crimson Tide last September and has been in Tuscaloosa numerous times since, including visiting this weekend for A-Day where he decided to commit to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama.

This story will be updated.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL AJ Pauley has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 255 DL from Mobile, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Michigan, and Ole Miss



“Roll Tide!”⁰https://t.co/SwPkd9P0LT pic.twitter.com/JoknWUUw0A — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

Alabama Class of 2027 Commits

4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Thompson, Ala.

3-star - Tight End - Colt Lumpris - Lawrenceville, N.J.

3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.

3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.

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