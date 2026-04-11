Alabama Football Lands A-Day Commitment From 2027 Defensive Lineman
Alabama football received it's fourth commitment in the Class of 2027 on Saturday as McGill-Toolen defensive lineman AJ Pauley has chosen the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss and other according to On3 Sports.
Pauley is listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and is considered a 3-star prospect as the No. 32 player in the state of Alabama. The Mobile product received an offer from the Crimson Tide last September and has been in Tuscaloosa numerous times since, including visiting this weekend for A-Day where he decided to commit to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama.
This story will be updated.
Alabama Class of 2027 Commits
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Thompson, Ala.
- 3-star - Tight End - Colt Lumpris - Lawrenceville, N.J.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6