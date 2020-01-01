Earlier this month, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered those who passed away in 2019 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations.

"It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2019, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.

"I would be remiss if I did not pay special tribute to former NFF Board Member T. Boone Pickens, former NFF Historian Dan Jenkins and former NFF Annual Awards Dinner Coordinator Joan Stusnick, who all passed away this year. They all left the NFF and the world a better place, and they will truly be missed"

The following video was shown at this year's 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner, featuring those who passed between Dec. 4, 2018 and Dec. 10, 2019.

* Joe Bellino

1977 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

United States Naval Academy

March 13, 1938 - March 28, 2019

Donn Bernstein

ABC Sports College Football Producer

c. 1936 - Oct. 16, 2019

Gene Bourdet

Athletics Director

Montana State, Fresno State, San Diego State

Nov. 24, 1922 - May 31, 2019

Rod Bramblett

Voice of the Auburn Tigers

Auburn University

Nov. 5, 1965 - May 25, 2019

Willie Brown

Head Football Coach

Long Beach State

Dec. 2, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2019

Chester Caddas

Head Football Coach

Pacific, Colorado State

July 30, 1935 - July 27, 2019

* Howard "Hopalong" Cassady

1979 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Ohio State University

March 2, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2019

George Chaump

Head Football Coach

Indiana (PA), Marshall, Navy

April 28, 1936 - May 19, 2019

Donald Dupont

Fiesta Bowl Founder and Past President

Loras College (IA)

Aug. 7, 1929 - June 29, 2019

* Bump Elliott

1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - University of Michigan

Head Football Coach - University of Michigan

Athletics Director - University of Iowa

Jan. 30, 1925 - Dec. 7, 2019

* Max Falkenstien

1998 NFF Schenkel Award

Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks

April 9, 1924 - July 29, 2019

Rick Forzano

Head Football Coach

Connecticut, Navy

Nov. 20, 1928 - Jan. 10, 2019

* Dr. James Frank

2001 NFF Distinguished American Award

NCAA President

Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner

Lincoln University (MO) President

Oct. 6, 1930 - Jan. 26, 2019

* Hayden Fry

2003 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach - SMU, North Texas, Iowa

Athletics Director - SMU, North Texas

Feb. 28, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019

Bob Goin

Athletics Director - Florida State, Cincinnati, Bethany (WV), California (PA)

Head Football Coach - Bethany (WV)

Oct. 3, 1936 - Oct. 12, 2019

Forrest Gregg

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Southern Methodist University

Oct. 18, 1933 - April 12, 2019

Barron Hilton

Chairman, President & CEO of Hilton

Los Angeles Chargers First Owner

Philanthropist

Oct. 23, 1927 - Sept. 19, 2019

* E.J. Holub

1986 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Texas Tech University

Jan. 5, 1938 - Sept. 21, 2019

Sam Jankovich

Athletics Director

Washington State, Miami (FL)

Sept. 10, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2019

* Dan Jenkins

2009 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award

NFF Historian

Legendary Sports Writer

Dec. 2, 1928 - March 7, 2019

* Jim LeClair

1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of North Dakota

Oct. 30, 1950 - Nov. 4, 2019

* Mike McGee

1990 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - Duke University

Head Football Coach - East Carolina, Duke

Athletics Director - Cincinnati, Southern California, South Carolina

Dec. 1, 1938 - Aug. 16, 2019

* John Michels

1996 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Tennessee

Feb. 15, 1931 - Jan. 10, 2019

Gary Ness

Athletics Director

University of New Mexico

Nov. 7, 1942 - Feb. 15, 2019

* Dave Parks

2008 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Texas Tech University

Dec. 25, 1941 - Aug. 7, 2019

* T. Boone Pickens

NFF Board Member

2008 NFF Distinguished American Award

Energy Executive & Philanthropist

May 22, 1928 - Sept. 11, 2019

* John Ralston

1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

Utah State, Stanford, San Jose State

April 26, 1927 - Sept. 14, 2019

Rick Rasnick

Head Football Coach

Eastern Michigan University

Sept. 15, 1959 - Feb. 13, 2019

James I. Robertson Jr.

ACC Football Referee

Virginia Tech Faculty Athletics Representative

July 18, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2019

* Bob Schloredt

1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Washington

Oct. 2, 1939 - May 16, 2019

Joan Stusnick

Former NFF Annual Awards Dinner Coordinator

St. John's University (NY)

Nov. 4, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2019

* Pat Sullivan

1991 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - Auburn University

Head Football Coach - Texas Christian, Samford

Jan. 18, 1950 - Dec. 1, 2019

Dick Tomey

Head Football Coach

Hawaii, Arizona, San Jose State

June 20, 1938 - May 10, 2019

* Arnold Tucker

2008 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

United States Military Academy

Jan. 5, 1924 - Jan. 10, 2019

* George Welsh

2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

Navy, Virginia

Aug. 26, 1933 - Jan. 2, 2019

Gavin White Jr.

Athletics Director

Temple University

1926 - May 19, 2019

David Williams

Athletics Director

Vanderbilt University

Jan. 5, 1948 - Feb. 8, 2019

* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF Award recipient

University of Alabama Athletics

The following is from the Bryant Museum:

Wayne Adkinson

Football

1970-72

Larry Anderson

Baseball

1969-71

Ken Beard

Football

1960-63

Willie Thomas Boler

Football

1978-80

Tommy Brooker

Football

1959-61

Jerry Derieux

Track

1950-52

Jim Duke

Football

1967-69

Carey Frazier

Baseball

1954-56

Gary Freeman

Baseball

1955-58

James Fulmer

Basketball

1956-58

Richard Gunder

Basketball

1954-56

Emory Hubbard

Track

1938-41

Ken Johnson

Basketball

1977-81

Jimmy Koikos

Honorary A-Club Member

(Owner of the Bright Star Restaurant)

Charles Land

Sports and Managing Editor, Tuscaloosa News

1954-95

Harry Lee

Football

1951-54

Matt McCranie

Football manager

1992-96

Larry McGill

Football and baseball

1962-63

Jack McKewen

Football

1966-68

Fred Mims

Football

1950-52

Ray Ogden

Football

1962-64

Douglas Potts

Football

1954-56

Robert "Pete" Reaves

Football and baseball

1955-58

Terry Rowell

Football

1969-71

Jack Rutledge

Football, player and coach

1958-61

Tom Somerville

Football

1965-67

Bart Starr

Football

1953-55

Mike Zuga

Football

1986-89