2019 College Football, Alabama Athletics In Memoriam
Earlier this month, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered those who passed away in 2019 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations.
"It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2019, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.
"I would be remiss if I did not pay special tribute to former NFF Board Member T. Boone Pickens, former NFF Historian Dan Jenkins and former NFF Annual Awards Dinner Coordinator Joan Stusnick, who all passed away this year. They all left the NFF and the world a better place, and they will truly be missed"
The following video was shown at this year's 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner, featuring those who passed between Dec. 4, 2018 and Dec. 10, 2019.
* Joe Bellino
1977 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
United States Naval Academy
March 13, 1938 - March 28, 2019
Donn Bernstein
ABC Sports College Football Producer
c. 1936 - Oct. 16, 2019
Gene Bourdet
Athletics Director
Montana State, Fresno State, San Diego State
Nov. 24, 1922 - May 31, 2019
Rod Bramblett
Voice of the Auburn Tigers
Auburn University
Nov. 5, 1965 - May 25, 2019
Willie Brown
Head Football Coach
Long Beach State
Dec. 2, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2019
Chester Caddas
Head Football Coach
Pacific, Colorado State
July 30, 1935 - July 27, 2019
* Howard "Hopalong" Cassady
1979 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Ohio State University
March 2, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2019
George Chaump
Head Football Coach
Indiana (PA), Marshall, Navy
April 28, 1936 - May 19, 2019
Donald Dupont
Fiesta Bowl Founder and Past President
Loras College (IA)
Aug. 7, 1929 - June 29, 2019
* Bump Elliott
1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - University of Michigan
Head Football Coach - University of Michigan
Athletics Director - University of Iowa
Jan. 30, 1925 - Dec. 7, 2019
* Max Falkenstien
1998 NFF Schenkel Award
Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks
April 9, 1924 - July 29, 2019
Rick Forzano
Head Football Coach
Connecticut, Navy
Nov. 20, 1928 - Jan. 10, 2019
* Dr. James Frank
2001 NFF Distinguished American Award
NCAA President
Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner
Lincoln University (MO) President
Oct. 6, 1930 - Jan. 26, 2019
* Hayden Fry
2003 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach - SMU, North Texas, Iowa
Athletics Director - SMU, North Texas
Feb. 28, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019
Bob Goin
Athletics Director - Florida State, Cincinnati, Bethany (WV), California (PA)
Head Football Coach - Bethany (WV)
Oct. 3, 1936 - Oct. 12, 2019
Forrest Gregg
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Southern Methodist University
Oct. 18, 1933 - April 12, 2019
Barron Hilton
Chairman, President & CEO of Hilton
Los Angeles Chargers First Owner
Philanthropist
Oct. 23, 1927 - Sept. 19, 2019
* E.J. Holub
1986 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Texas Tech University
Jan. 5, 1938 - Sept. 21, 2019
Sam Jankovich
Athletics Director
Washington State, Miami (FL)
Sept. 10, 1934 - Oct. 30, 2019
* Dan Jenkins
2009 NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football Award
NFF Historian
Legendary Sports Writer
Dec. 2, 1928 - March 7, 2019
* Jim LeClair
1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of North Dakota
Oct. 30, 1950 - Nov. 4, 2019
* Mike McGee
1990 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - Duke University
Head Football Coach - East Carolina, Duke
Athletics Director - Cincinnati, Southern California, South Carolina
Dec. 1, 1938 - Aug. 16, 2019
* John Michels
1996 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Tennessee
Feb. 15, 1931 - Jan. 10, 2019
Gary Ness
Athletics Director
University of New Mexico
Nov. 7, 1942 - Feb. 15, 2019
* Dave Parks
2008 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Texas Tech University
Dec. 25, 1941 - Aug. 7, 2019
* T. Boone Pickens
NFF Board Member
2008 NFF Distinguished American Award
Energy Executive & Philanthropist
May 22, 1928 - Sept. 11, 2019
* John Ralston
1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
Utah State, Stanford, San Jose State
April 26, 1927 - Sept. 14, 2019
Rick Rasnick
Head Football Coach
Eastern Michigan University
Sept. 15, 1959 - Feb. 13, 2019
James I. Robertson Jr.
ACC Football Referee
Virginia Tech Faculty Athletics Representative
July 18, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2019
* Bob Schloredt
1989 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
Oct. 2, 1939 - May 16, 2019
Joan Stusnick
Former NFF Annual Awards Dinner Coordinator
St. John's University (NY)
Nov. 4, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2019
* Pat Sullivan
1991 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee - Auburn University
Head Football Coach - Texas Christian, Samford
Jan. 18, 1950 - Dec. 1, 2019
Dick Tomey
Head Football Coach
Hawaii, Arizona, San Jose State
June 20, 1938 - May 10, 2019
* Arnold Tucker
2008 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
United States Military Academy
Jan. 5, 1924 - Jan. 10, 2019
* George Welsh
2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
Navy, Virginia
Aug. 26, 1933 - Jan. 2, 2019
Gavin White Jr.
Athletics Director
Temple University
1926 - May 19, 2019
David Williams
Athletics Director
Vanderbilt University
Jan. 5, 1948 - Feb. 8, 2019
* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF Award recipient
University of Alabama Athletics
The following is from the Bryant Museum:
Wayne Adkinson
Football
1970-72
Larry Anderson
Baseball
1969-71
Ken Beard
Football
1960-63
Willie Thomas Boler
Football
1978-80
Tommy Brooker
Football
1959-61
Jerry Derieux
Track
1950-52
Jim Duke
Football
1967-69
Carey Frazier
Baseball
1954-56
Gary Freeman
Baseball
1955-58
James Fulmer
Basketball
1956-58
Richard Gunder
Basketball
1954-56
Emory Hubbard
Track
1938-41
Ken Johnson
Basketball
1977-81
Jimmy Koikos
Honorary A-Club Member
(Owner of the Bright Star Restaurant)
Charles Land
Sports and Managing Editor, Tuscaloosa News
1954-95
Harry Lee
Football
1951-54
Matt McCranie
Football manager
1992-96
Larry McGill
Football and baseball
1962-63
Jack McKewen
Football
1966-68
Fred Mims
Football
1950-52
Ray Ogden
Football
1962-64
Douglas Potts
Football
1954-56
Robert "Pete" Reaves
Football and baseball
1955-58
Terry Rowell
Football
1969-71
Jack Rutledge
Football, player and coach
1958-61
Tom Somerville
Football
1965-67
Bart Starr
Football
1953-55
Mike Zuga
Football
1986-89