Alabama Offensive Lineman Named FWAA Freshman All-American

Alabama offensive tackle Michael Carroll was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Wednesday.

This adds to Carroll's accolades, as he also earned Freshman All-SEC Team honors by the league coaches after seeing time in 14 games with six starts, while expanding on his role each week.

Carroll re-signed with the Crimson Tide on Jan. 7.

Alabama's offensive line underwent constant substitutions early in the season, and it got to a point where Carroll was competing with right tackle Wilkin Formby at his position. But after numerous other combinations, Alabama seemed to have finally found its solution to the right side of the offensive line, as Carroll played tackle, while Formby was at guard.

Carroll is the only 2026 Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience. Here's who he'll be leading in the offensive line room next season: William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, plus incoming former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood and freshmen Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and Tyrell Miller.

“What he’s done as a true freshman is really impressive," offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. "It's hard to be a true freshman and play at this level of football. He's another guy who kept showing flashes, just kept getting better and earning the trust."

Carroll was a consensus five-star recruit, viewed as the top interior offensive lineman in the nation out of IMG Academy. Though recruited to play on the interior, his athleticism allowed him to transition quickly to tackle, a move that proved necessary as the season unfolded.

"We have so many older guys, so it's just helped me develop in so many ways, from my maturity level to my skills on the football field," Carroll told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. "The physical aspect was challenging, but also the mental aspect of learning the entire college playbook was definitely difficult, but Alabama did such a good job preparing me.

"I'm ready to step into that leadership role," Carroll said. "I want to be a vocal leader heading into next year."

2025 FWAA Freshman All-America Team

QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State

WR Andrew Marsh, Michigan

WR Braylon Staley, Tennessee

WR Malachi Toney, Miami

TE DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

OL Michael Carroll, Alabama

OL Dontrell Glover, Georgia

OL John Mills, Washington

OL Jacob Ponton, Texas Tech

OL Nathan Roy, Minnesota

OL David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL Jahkeem Stewart, USC

DL Sidney Stewart, Maryland

LB Antoine Deslauriers, Syracuse

LB Luke Ferrelli, California

LB Mason Posa, Wisconsin

LB Edwin Spillman, Tennessee

DB Brandon Finney, Oregon

DB Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami

DB Tae Johnson, Notre Dame

DB Jessiah McGrew, FIU

DB DJ Pickett, LSU

DB Ellis Robinson, Georgia

K Connor Calvert, Wake Forest

P Billy Gowers, Hawaii

AP Cameron Pettaway, Bowling Green

