SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

2020-2021 Alabama Men’s Basketball Roster Unveiled

Tyler Martin

After the arrival of freshman Alex Tchikou on campus and adding walk-on graduate transfer Kendall Wall, the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball roster for the 2020-2021 campaign has been finalized. 

Along with returning mainstays, the new players have been added to the Crimson Tide's online roster, including updated height and weight following summer workouts in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the full list of the new members of Alabama basketball along with their listed height and weight, ordered by jersey number:

2 — Jordan Bruner, grad-transfer forward — 6-10, 225

10 — Jaden Quinerly, freshman guard — 6-0, 160

11 — Joshua Primo, freshman guard — 6-6, 185

12 — Darius Miles, freshman forward — 6-6, 176

14 — Keon Ellis, junior guard — 6-6, 170

22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, freshman forward — 6-8, 215

30 — Kendall Wall, grad-transfer forward — 6-4, 188

35 — Alex Tchikou, freshman forward — 6-11, 210

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Bars will remain closed for two weeks beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday

Joey Blackwell

Cary L. Clark

There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize

All Things CW looks the toughness of Mac Jones, the search for a star on defense and how Alabama will be more of a veteran team than expected

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Alabama will be outside of the top two teams in both polls for the first time since 2015

Joey Blackwell

jblackwell

Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, Tommy Brockermeyer is the Crimson Tide highest-rated pledge at No. 5

Tyler Martin

TylerMartin

College Football Playoff Committee Announces Dates For Rankings Throughout 2020-2021 Season

Starting on Nov. 17, the committee will announce its weekly playoff rankings for five straight weeks leading up to Dec. 20, when the final ranking is unveiled

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Lift Off

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

jblackwell

UA President Issues Ultimatum to Students

Dr. Stuart R. Bell announced that UAPD will be partnering with Tuscaloosa Police in order to enforce UA's new protocols both on and off-campus.

Joey Blackwell

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 24-30, 2020

The latest with Alabama football and a look at what to expect this week on BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights: Thompson Outscores Oxford

There Were Prospects Galore At Warriors Stadium Saturday

Cary L. Clark

jblackwell