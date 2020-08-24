2020-2021 Alabama Men’s Basketball Roster Unveiled

After the arrival of freshman Alex Tchikou on campus and adding walk-on graduate transfer Kendall Wall, the University of Alabama’s men’s basketball roster for the 2020-2021 campaign has been finalized.

Along with returning mainstays, the new players have been added to the Crimson Tide's online roster, including updated height and weight following summer workouts in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the full list of the new members of Alabama basketball along with their listed height and weight, ordered by jersey number:

2 — Jordan Bruner, grad-transfer forward — 6-10, 225

10 — Jaden Quinerly, freshman guard — 6-0, 160

11 — Joshua Primo, freshman guard — 6-6, 185

12 — Darius Miles, freshman forward — 6-6, 176

14 — Keon Ellis, junior guard — 6-6, 170

22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, freshman forward — 6-8, 215

30 — Kendall Wall, grad-transfer forward — 6-4, 188

35 — Alex Tchikou, freshman forward — 6-11, 210